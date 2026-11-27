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Purple Meals, set menus, collectibles and more: Where BTS concertgoers can eat at

(Clockwise from top left) Myeong In Jip’s Set A ($146), Myeong In Jip’s Set B ($186), Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ and The City Bundle ($132++) at Raffles Courtyard.

SINGAPORE – This December, fans can tuck into collectible-packed meals, themed set menus and even a free treat for BTS concert ticket holders. The K-pop boy band are performing at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 as part of their Arirang world tour .

Here are six places to fuel up at .

1. KFC Purple Meals and KFC Purple Hour

The KFC Purple Buddy Meal ($18.95) comes with a DoubleDip Party Box with K-Hot Sauce, Sweet Purple Potato Cheese Mochi and BTS V collectibles. PHOTO: KFC

When: KFC Purple Meals from Dec 1 to 31; KFC Purple Hour on Dec 16

Info: merch.kfc.com.sg

KFC Singapore is introducing two KFC Purple Meals, each featuring KFC favourites, the new Sweet Purple Potato Cheese Mochi and exclusive collectibles featuring BTS member V.

The KFC Purple Buddy Meal ($18.95), perfect for sharing, comes with a DoubleDip Party Box with K-Hot Sauce, two BTS V Blind Postcards and one exclusive BTS V fan collectible.

The KFC Purple Meal ($11.95) includes Original Recipe Tenders, Hot & Crispy Chicken Bites, fries and one BTS V Blind Pack. Both are available while supplies last at all outlets except Singapore Zoo, Singapore Polytechnic and Sentosa.

Fans can also head to KFC Purple Hour, a pre-concert party at KFC Kallang on Dec 16, with a dry rave, DIY lightstick decorating and more. Tickets ($29.90) include admission, one KFC Purple Meal and a goodie bag.

2. A Taste of Arirang at Owa Bistro

A Taste of Arirang at Owa Bistro features three set meals, available from Dec 4 to 27. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

When: From Dec 4 to 27

Info: mandai.com/arirang

As part of BTS The City Arirang at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the celebrations extend to the public spaces at Mandai Wildlife East, just outside the Singapore Zoo. There, visitors can take a break from exploring and fuel up with A Taste of Arirang at Owa Bistro, which features three set meals.

The Snack Set ($20++) pairs Honey Gochujang Chicken with a Hibiscus Passion Refresher. Set Menu A ($38++) comes with a choice of Full Hawaiian Pizza or Full Margarita Pizza, along with Assorted Animal Cake and a Mixed Berries Matcha Latte. Set Menu B ($48++) offers a choice of Sustainable Salmon, Duck Leg Confit, Fish & Chips or Seafood Spaghetti Marinara, plus a dessert and a drink, which includes the BTS The City Arirang Cappuccino.

3. Starbucks

The Starbucks BTS The City Arirang Frappuccino Drink Set ($19.90) comes with a reusable cup with straw, and a cup bag with charm. PHOTO: STARBUCKS

When: From Dec 1 to 31

Info: @starbuckssg on Instagram

Starbucks is joining in with the Starbucks BTS The City Arirang Frappuccino Drink Set ($19.90), a vibrant strawberry-red creation. Available exclusively in Grande size, the frappuccino brings together chunky strawberry, vanilla and coffee, and is topped with strawberry-flavoured whipped cream and freeze-dried strawberries. The set also comes with a reusable cup with straw, and a cup bag with charm.

The drink set is available at Starbucks stores islandwide for in-store orders only, including Mobile Order & Pay, while stocks last. Fans can also drop by Starbucks Jewel Changi Airport, which will be transformed into an experience store for BTS The City Arirang Singapore, dressed with BTS The City-inspired elements.

4. Myeong In Jip

The Sizzling Spicy Pork Stir-Fry is the star of Myeong In Jip’s Set A ($146), while Set B ($186) features Marinated Grilled Pork Ribs BBQ. PHOTOS: MYEONG IN JIP

When: From Dec 1 to 31

Info: @myeonginjip.sg on Instagram

This Korean restaurant in South Bridge Road is an official Korean restaurant partner for BTS The City Arirang Singapore, and will launch two set menus in December.

Set A ($146, original price $168) is centred on the Sizzling Spicy Pork Stir-Fry, served with Seafood Hot Pot, Cheese Rolled Omelette, Crab Meat Bibimbap and a choice of Sot Bob. Set B ($186, original price $208) features Marinated Grilled Pork Ribs BBQ, with Spicy and Sour Squid Salad, Crispy Glazed Chicken Bites, Crab Meat Bibimbap and a choice of stew. Both sets are good for three to four people.

The restaurant is housed in the historic Golden Castle Building, a former bank complete with an actual bank vault, and has previously welcomed K-pop stars including BTS’ J-Hope and Seventeen.

5. Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ

The complimentary Steamed Egg, available at Omma’s Bukit Timah, Holland Village and Telok Ayer outlets, is limited to one redemption per table. PHOTO: OMMA KOREAN CHARCOAL BBQ

When: From Dec 17 to 22

Info: omma.com.sg

Diners who flash their BTS concert ticket at any of Omma’s three outlets – in Bukit Timah, Holland Village and Telok Ayer –can enjoy a complimentary Steamed Egg (usually $14) with their meal. All outlets will also play BTS music during the promotional period, so fans can sing along to their favourite hits over a hearty Korean barbecue feast.

Billed as Singapore’s first wood-fired Korean charcoal BBQ, Omma serves premium cuts grilled over smokeless charcoal, from juicy beef brisket and marinated pork to classic Korean favourites and comforting sides. The promotion is limited to one redemption per table.

6. Raffles Hotel Singapore

The Arirang Sling and alcohol-free Arirang Sling Zero ($44++ each) at Long Bar. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

When: From Dec 1 to 23

Info: raffles.com/singapore/whats-on/bts-the-city-arirang

Official partner Raffles Hotel Singapore is offering the Arirang Sling ($44++), created by the Long Bar team to pair soju and omija berry with the tropical character of the hotel’s signature Singapore Sling. Its alcohol-free version, the Arirang Sling Zero ($44++), uses Tanqueray 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit as its base. Both are available at Long Bar and Raffles Courtyard, and each Arirang Sling comes with a limited-edition coaster and luggage stickers, while stocks last. Long Bar is open for walk-ins only.

At Raffles Courtyard, pair the drinks with Gochujang Fried Chicken ($28++) and Salted Egg Yolk Fries ($22++), or get both dishes with two Slings in The City Bundle ($132++). From Dec 16 to 23, Long Bar’s Level 3 will also take on an Arirang theme, with BTS music playing throughout the day.