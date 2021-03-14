Private dining chefs pop up at the Raffles Hotel

Private dining business PasirPanjangBoy is doing a pop-up at the Raffles Hotel.
Private dining business PasirPanjangBoy is doing a pop-up at the Raffles Hotel.PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL
Food Editor
  • Updated
    1 hour ago
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - PasirPanjangBoy, a private dining business, has a two-year waiting list. But it is possible, for a short time, to eat Tinoq Russel (correct) Goh and Dylan Chan's food.

They are doing a pop-up at the Raffles Hotel.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Food newsletter for weekly updates on the latest food trends and best eats in town.

Topics: 