Private dining chefs do pop-up at the Raffles

PasirPanjangBoy, a private dining business, has a two-year waiting list. But it is possible, for a short time, to eat Tinoq Russel Goh and Dylan Chan's food.

They are doing a pop-up at the Raffles Hotel.

The hotel is collaborating with popular private dining chefs all this year, to celebrate Singapore's food heroes. So, until April 11, diners at the Raffles Courtyard, an outdoor dining space serving drinks and South-east Asian small plates, can order PasirPanjangBoy's Ngoh Hiang ($12++), Beef Rendang ($14++) and, on Wednesdays only, the Signature Prawn Noodle Soup ($18++).

The hotel's director of marketing communications, Ms Jesmine Hall, tells The Straits Times: "We wanted to celebrate Singapore, its dynamic food culture, delivered through passion, authenticity and experience, but presented in the Raffles way that is unique and differentiated.

"Private chefs, we thought, are the perfect fit. Collaborations with them are a celebration of local food heroes, their stories of Singapore's heritage and their mastery of their craft, yet at the same time, we offer to the local community access to these chefs, who are typically fully booked for months."

Asked what other private dining chefs will be invited to pop up at the Raffles Courtyard, she says negotiations are ongoing.

Goh, 56, has been cooking since he was nine and grew up in a kampung in Pasir Panjang. He runs his private dining business with Chan, 36, out of their home and says: "We are honoured. It's the Raffles. Our parents have been here. We have attended weddings here."

The two chefs will make the rempah, broth and sauces, and the Raffles Courtyard kitchen will finish the dishes on site. On Wednesdays, prawn noodle soup night, they will be on hand to meet diners.

Their food is available from 3 to 9pm daily, until April 11, at the 90-seat venue. Diners on Wednesday nights can order all three dishes for $38++. Happy hour runs from 5 to 8pm daily, with $10++ house pours.

Two of the three offerings are designed as small plates to go with drinks. All three are favourites of guests at PasirPanjangBoy.

The prawn noodle soup, Goh says, has a luxe, velvety broth, made with a combination of pork and prawn stock. The two also make their own belacan chilli powder for the noodles.

Chan says they sourced thin, unsalted, fresh beancurd skin for the ngoh hiang, which is stuffed with ground pork shoulder, prawns and fresh water chestnuts. They make a five-spice blend, which is what the meat rolls are named after, from scratch for it. They also make the piquant chilli chuka dipping sauce for the dish.

Chunky pieces of beef shin is used for the rendang, and simmered until tender. It is served with fried mantou.

Goh says: "Now, everybody needs soul food. Food can evoke childhood memories, when life was carefree."