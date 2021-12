With up to five vaccinated visitors allowed a day from Nov 22, private-dining chefs operating from their homes are back in business. They include those who have signed up with the Pelago booking platform set up by Singapore Airlines.

Launched in June with activities like local tours and staycations, the platform added private-dining experiences to its offerings in September - making it more convenient for diners who would otherwise have to call up or message individual chefs for bookings.