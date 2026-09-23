Popular food fair TLM Food Expo to run final 2026 instalments at Singapore Expo

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The food fair will feature more than 120 exhibitors.

SINGAPORE – If you missed the previous instalments of popular food fair TLM Food Expo, this is your final chance to catch all the gourmet action for 2026.

The event returns for two weekends – Sept 25 to 27 and Oct 2 to 4, 11am to 9pm daily – at the Singapore Expo. Admission is free and charges apply across the various stalls.

The fair will showcase more than 120 local and international exhibitors, with over 30 brands making their debut.

For the first time, the event plays host to Vegetarian Food Asia – regarded as Hong Kong’s largest vegetarian and eco-living exhibition. There will be more vegetarian food options and plant-based offerings from brands such as Tempeh Plant and Tapas G.

Other Hong Kong brands make their debut at the new Hong Kong Pavilion. These include Hiang Kie Coffee and Egg N Roll – famed for its crisp egg rolls with a signature honeycomb texture.

A new Hong Kong Pavilion will make its debut. PHOTO: TLM FOOD EXPO

Also making their first TLM Food Expo appearance are Malaysian brands GPR Gold, known for its buttery cookies; and Orchid (Cap Orkid), a heritage brand selling soya sauce and soya bean paste.

Local brands include CMY Satay, coffee and tea manufacturer Coffee Hock, and food company CS Tay which specialises in chilled and frozen food products.

Local brands include CMY Satay. PHOTO: TLM FOOD EXPO

There will be event-only promotions and new products by industry giants EB Frozen Food, Julie’s and Pacific West. These include EB Frozen Food’s latest premium surimi (a processed seafood product made from fish), new additions to Julie’s biscuit and snack line-up, and Pacific West’s restaurant-quality frozen seafood creations.

On Sept 25, which coincides with Mid-Autumn Festival, visitors can receive complimentary mooncakes (5pm, while stocks last) and other festive treats. The first 500 visitors each day can also redeem a complimentary goodie bag.