Popular food fair TLM Food Expo to return for two weekends in July at Singapore Expo

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SINGAPORE - Shortly after successful runs in January and April, popular consumer food exhibition TLM Food Expo will make its return from July 3 to 5 and July 10 to 12 at the Singapore Expo.

This is the third instalment for 2026, with another in the pipeline for the first two weekends of October.

Like in previous editions, it will showcase a wide variety of food, drink and packaged products (charges apply at the various stalls) from more than 100 exhibitors. Admission is free.

Expect cuisines from foodie destinations including Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and, of course, Singapore.

Look out for charcoal-grilled bak kwa and pork floss from home-grown brand Peng Guan Bak Kwa, satay from local barbecue food caterer Chun Man Yuan and orh ni tarts in flaky pastry from Ah B Bakery.

Orh ni tarts from Ah B Bakery. PHOTO: TLM FOOD EXPO

Don’t miss salted kampung chicken rice from Pin Si Kitchen – one of several returning vendors at the food fair.

At the Thai pavilion, go for popular delights of mango sticky rice, pad thai and kanom krok bai toey: bite-sized chewy pandan cakes.

Go for popular delights of kanom krok bai toey - bite-sized chewy pandan cakes. PHOTO: TLM FOOD EXPO

Over at the Taiwan section, savour peanut ice cream rolls and mee sua, all washed down with a refreshing aiyu jelly drink. You can also buy nougat crackers, Taiwan-style mochi, sun cakes (tai yang bing) and pineapple cakes.

For healthier options, Malaysian herbal functional food company Yew Chian Haw specialises in traditional herb-based health products; while Hong Kong’s Organic Land HK offers vegan and plant-based products as well as lion’s mane mushroom specialities.

Other Hong Kong highlights include premium dried seafood items such as oysters, fish maw and scallops.

Besides food, look out for freebies. The first 500 visitors each can redeem a complimentary goodie bag. And, from 1pm onwards, spend a minimum of $200 to redeem an exclusive gift (while stocks last) and join the lucky draw to win prizes.