Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (fourth from right) and North West District Mayor Alex Yam (second from right) visited Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha in June.

SINGAPORE - Popular Teochew-style bak kut teh eatery Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha is relocating to Tanjong Pagar Distripark in January 2027, just a five-minute walk from its current outlet.

In a Facebook post on Nov 20, the eatery announced that its last day at PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex in Keppel Road will be Dec 31.

A photo accompanying the post confirmed that the eatery will reopen at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, which is also located in Keppel Road, in January .

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Nov 23 that the new location is just a five-minute walk away from the shop’s current premise s .

Shin Min reported that the move comes ahead of the PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex lease expiring in 2027 , which will require more than 10 food and beverage outlets , including Ya Hua, to vacate the building.

Reclamation works are slated to be carried out at the Keppel and Tanjong Pagar terminals , which are near the PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex, once port operations relocate to Tuas around 2027.

Founded in 1973, Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha is famous for its Teochew-style bak kut teh and has hosted high-profile visitors over the decades .

In June, Taipei M ayor Chiang Wan-an and Singapore’s North West District M ayor Alex Yam dined there for breakfast during the World Cities Summit.

Hong Kong’s former chief executive Donald Tsang also visited the outlet in 2006.