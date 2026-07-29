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Pop Mart opens first Pop Bakery in South-east Asia on July 30 at Resorts World Sentosa

In its own duplex at Resorts World Sentosa, Pop Mart has a retail store on the first floor and a Pop Bakery on the second.

SINGAPORE – Pop Mart fans can look forward to the first Pop Bakery in South-east Asia at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on July 30.

Housed in a duplex at RWS’ lifestyle destination Weave – next to French patisserie Pierre Herme Singapore – the Chinese toy company’s Pop Mart retail store is on the ground level, while the 40-seat Pop Bakery is on the second floor.

The RWS outlet is the second stand-alone Pop Bakery in the world. The first opened in Aranya, China, following the concept’s debut at Beijing’s Pop Land theme park in late 2023. Pop Mart also runs more than 30 mobile dessert kiosks in China.

Pop Bakery operates in a comparatively casual format, while the Pop Mart Cafe concept in Bangkok offers a more elaborate dining experience.

At RWS, the adorable Twinkle Twinkle character – designed by Chinese artist Daxin – is the star, inspiring several desserts.

You can also meet Twinkle Twinkle at three one-hour sessions from Thursdays to Mondays (at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm). A minimum spend of $40 per person is required, and each table must spend at least $80 in a single transaction.

What’s on the menu

The cafe focuses on Instagram-worthy desserts showcasing various Pop Mart characters, crafted by RWS pastry chef Sherie Quek and her team.

The 46-year-old, who has been with RWS for five years, was formerly a head pastry chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore and also ran her own Madame Patisserie cafe.

Singapore-exclusive treats include the Pucky Xiao Long Bao Dessert ($18, dine-in only), a fun twist on the soup dumpling with a base of soya milk panna cotta and Pucky-shaped ice cream served in a dim sum basket. It comes with biscuit stick “chopsticks” to pick up the ice cream and dip into a milk chocolate sauce.

Pucky Xiao Long Bao Dessert. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

The most complex ones, says Quek, are two coconut-shaped desserts ($18 each), which are topped with Twinkle Twinkle-shaped chocolate.

The Twinkle Twinkle Tangy Coconut Mousse is packed with creamy coconut, tangy pineapple filling and popping passion fruit boba, while the Twinkle Twinkle Sweet Coconut Mousse features a rich coconut mousse and red bean filling topped with boba.

You can also find Twinkle Twinkle in popsicles: the Merlion-themed sea salt and coconut-flavoured Go Around with Twinkle Twinkle popsicle ($15) and the signature mango, milk Twinkle Twinkle Twin Popsicles ($15) that can be pulled apart.

Other highlights include a Labubu “David” Art Cake ($18), an all-white creation with mascarpone mousse and cocoa coffee sponge; and Molly Double Cheesecake ($20), a mix of New York-style cheesecake, mascarpone and popping candy.

Pair the desserts with speciality beverages ($12), such as Pandan Pop, Yuzu Buddy and Twinkle Twinkle Mango Sago topped with milk foam.

The Twinkle Twinkle Mango Sago. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Coffee offerings start at $5 for an espresso, though the Latte ($8) is likely to be the crowd favourite, with a choice of latte art featuring Labubu, Molly, Dimoo or Twinkle Twinkle characters.

Also available are Labubu Butter Cookies ($32) – with a light honeycomb texture in Original, Chocolate and Singapore-exclusive Coconut flavours – in a keepsake tin.

Noting that RWS’ culinary team has worked closely with Pop Mart to bring the bakery’s experience to life, RWS chief executive Lee Shi Ruh says: “As the first concept of its kind in the region, it brings together exclusive collectables, themed dining experiences and character interactions under one roof, adding a fresh new dimension to our destination.

“This collaboration further enriches our mix of attractions, dining, retail and entertainment offerings, and gives visitors another unique way to experience the resort.”