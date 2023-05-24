BRANDED CONTENT

Sip on the Crimson Sunbird or Asian Koel: Take flight with creative cocktails inspired by Singapore's native birds

Pan Pacific Singapore’s new avian-themed bar, PLUME, is the latest place in town for delectable cocktails and delicious bar bites

PLUME’s 12 specialty cocktails are named after native birds in Singapore, with their diets and habitats considered in the creation of the drinks. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE
A bottle of gin sits at the bar counter in Pan Pacific Singapore’s newly opened destination cocktail bar, PLUME. Nothing unusual of course, until you pick it up and notice the green-bottomed ants swirling around inside, both a novelty factor and a visual reminder of the tart and citrusy flavour they lend to this particular house gin, aptly called Green Ant Gin. Incidentally, PLUME is also the only bar in Singapore to carry this gin.

Ants are, of course, a favourite snack of the banded woodpecker, a bird found in Singapore and one of 12 native feathered friends that PLUME has decided to base their signature cocktails on. These include the crimson sunbird, chestnut-winged cuckoo and yes, the Asian koel - the bird with a distinctive cry that possibly awakens you each morning.

If you haven’t already guessed, PLUME is inspired by the birds of Singapore. It’s a little bit cheeky, a little bit flamboyant and a lot creative.

A tropical rainforest

As part of Pan Pacific Singapore’s extensive $30 million refurbishment plans, PLUME takes the place of what used to be the Library in the hotel lobby. Where once, guests enjoyed their drinks amidst a bustling open space, the new cocktail bar now offers a more private experience behind closed doors.

The Art Deco landscape at PLUME is accented with tropical touches and a clear ceiling. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Explaining the hotel’s makeover, Pan Pacific Singapore’s general manager Jeremy Aniere says he wants guests to “indulge in the Panache of Singapore through these concoctions.”

Stepping into PLUME, you’re immediately transported to a lush Art Deco landscape with tropical accents. Textured monstera leaf walls hide an array of birds, while maroon and green interiors are accented with gold for a touch of opulence. A clear ceiling opens up the space and gives one the feeling of being ensconced in a glasshouse. 

Prefer a space exclusive to your party? PLUME’s private room, The Nest, is a hidden sanctuary discreetly tucked behind a mirrored door and available for booking. 

Taking flight

The highlight of PLUME is certainly its selection of 12 cocktails, each one named after a native bird here. Bar Manager Siew Han Jun shares that the crimson sunbird, for example, is often called the “unofficial official bird of Singapore” because of its bright red hue.  

As a cocktail, though, The Crimson Sunbird at $26 is a light and refreshing medley of vodka, cognac, jasmine, honeysuckle and champagne, making it the perfect celebratory tipple. 

To concoct these novel creations, award-winning head mixologist Ong Jun Han partnered with bar consultants Compound Collective. The resulting cocktails feature ingredients based on the diets and natural habitats of the birds. The crimson sunbird, for example, loves to feed on nectar, hence the use of honeysuckle.

Head mixologist Ong Jun Han is the 2019 Campari Bartender Champion, representing Singapore in Milan where he emerged in the top 14. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

In The Banded Woodpecker at $26, Green Ant Gin and dry vermouth come together with guava vinegar. To amplify the experience, an oak, mist and moss scent, made in-house with vodka, is sprayed over the drink so you’ll get a whiff of the bird’s habitat with each sip.

For something a little stronger, The Chestnut-winged Cuckoo at $25 is a heady mix of dark rum, agricole, ceylon arrack, apricot brandy, pine nut, hibiscus, rosemary and lime. Be warned though, it’s so smooth and sweet you won’t realise how quickly you’re downing it.

Bites and nibbles

Of course, every good cocktail bar needs a similarly indulgent food menu and the assortment at PLUME is well worth the calories, with culinary team taking some of our local favourites and elevating them a notch. 

Indulge in an assortment of bar bites along with your cocktails. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Fancy some chicken rendang? You’ll want to order Perched Together at $18, deep-fried croquettes that reveal a moreish chicken rendang filling when you bite into it. For a little bit of theatrical flair, the server cracks an “egg” over it drizzling the croquettes with creamy rice and egg puree. 

Another standout item on the menu is Pink Flamingos at $24 – three pani puris stuffed with tiger prawn tartare and rich shellfish foam, topped with wasabi nuts sitting atop a crisp cracker. Pop one of these into your mouth and it will burst open with what tastes like a very decadent prawn bisque. Highly addictive.

If you’re a fan of satay, you’ll enjoy PLUME’s version of this beloved local dish. Bulbuls at $35 features three fork tender wagyu beef satay skewers, dressed with a cucumber and pineapple slaw. Sufficiently smoky like good satay should be, the skewers pair beautifully with the tart slaw. You might not even need that peanut sauce. 

The aptly named Perched Together dish comes comfortably nestled in a bed of crispy leeks. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

While new watering holes pop up ever so often on this tiny island, PLUME’s all-encompassing take on the bird theme certainly sets it apart. Whether you come for all 12 cocktails in one go – it has apparently been done – or just to spend an evening in a slice of tropical paradise, you’ll want to keep this destination bar on your radar.   

 

PLUME is now open at Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard. For reservations, please visit www.panpacific.com/plume or email PLUME.ppsin@panpacific.com

Opening hours:
Daily between 5pm to 1am 

