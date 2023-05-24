Sip on the Crimson Sunbird or Asian Koel: Take flight with creative cocktails inspired by Singapore's native birds

A bottle of gin sits at the bar counter in Pan Pacific Singapore’s newly opened destination cocktail bar, PLUME. Nothing unusual of course, until you pick it up and notice the green-bottomed ants swirling around inside, both a novelty factor and a visual reminder of the tart and citrusy flavour they lend to this particular house gin, aptly called Green Ant Gin. Incidentally, PLUME is also the only bar in Singapore to carry this gin.

Ants are, of course, a favourite snack of the banded woodpecker, a bird found in Singapore and one of 12 native feathered friends that PLUME has decided to base their signature cocktails on. These include the crimson sunbird, chestnut-winged cuckoo and yes, the Asian koel - the bird with a distinctive cry that possibly awakens you each morning.

If you haven’t already guessed, PLUME is inspired by the birds of Singapore. It’s a little bit cheeky, a little bit flamboyant and a lot creative.

A tropical rainforest

As part of Pan Pacific Singapore’s extensive $30 million refurbishment plans, PLUME takes the place of what used to be the Library in the hotel lobby. Where once, guests enjoyed their drinks amidst a bustling open space, the new cocktail bar now offers a more private experience behind closed doors.