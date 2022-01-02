10 Trends To Watch In 2022

Plant-based options all the rage

Food Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Walk into Tim Ho Wan, the dim sum chain, and you can order steamed Teochew dumplings filled with Impossible Pork.

At Mezza9 at the Grand Hyatt, diners can order a Beyond burger with dairy-free cheese for lunch.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 02, 2022, with the headline Plant-based options all the rage. Subscribe