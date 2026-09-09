Perfect for tea: Make this pistachio-lemon polenta cake

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NEW YORK – A lemony polenta cake, the kind of thing that is fancy enough to feel like an occasion, yet simple enough to whip up on a whim, is rooted in Italian tradition.

I have baked more versions than I can count. But British cookbook author and food stylist Benjamina Ebuehi’s take – from her cookbook I’ll Bring Dessert: Simple, Sweet Recipes For Every Occasion (2024) – has made me rethink them all. Along with the expected shower of lemon zest, she stirs in a hefty dose of minced preserved lemon.