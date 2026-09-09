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Perfect for tea: Make this pistachio-lemon polenta cake

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This lemon-flavoured cake is gluten-free and keeps well overnight.

This lemon-flavoured cake is gluten-free and keeps well overnight.

PHOTO: LINDA XIAO/NYTIMES

Melissa Clark

  • Benjamina Ebuehi’s pistachio-lemon polenta cake adds preserved lemon for a complex, salty flavour twist rooted in Italian and North African traditions.
  • Pistachios replace almond flour, giving the cake a rich texture, while polenta provides a rustic, gritty bite balanced by a lemon glaze.
  • The recipe uses olive oil for savouriness and a tangy white icing inspired by British lemon drizzle cake, perfect for serving with tea.

AI generated

NEW YORK – A lemony polenta cake, the kind of thing that is fancy enough to feel like an occasion, yet simple enough to whip up on a whim, is rooted in Italian tradition.

I have baked more versions than I can count. But British cookbook author and food stylist Benjamina Ebuehi’s take – from her cookbook I’ll Bring Dessert: Simple, Sweet Recipes For Every Occasion (2024) – has made me rethink them all. Along with the expected shower of lemon zest, she stirs in a hefty dose of minced preserved lemon.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.