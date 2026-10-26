Peranakan eatery Kokoyo Nyonya Delights to close on Nov 2

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The co-founders cited the changing tenant mix in the mall, resulting in lower footfall, as a reason for the closure.

SINGAPORE – Kokoyo Nyonya Delights, an eatery serving Peranakan cuisine, will be closing its doors on Nov 2, after operating for almost a year in Hougang Mall.

The store announced the closure in a video post on its Instagram page on Oct 21, and thanked its customers for their support.

In the video, brothers Ernest and Irwin Ang, the co-founders of Kokoyo, cited the changing tenant mix in Hougang Mall, resulting in lower footfall , as a reason for the closure.

“With food establishments increasing from 30% to 80% in a small shopping mall, we figured maybe it’s time for us to close this chapter,” read the caption on the post.

More F&B options throughout the mall means footfall to the food court on the fourth floor was reduced, the brothers said.

“Huge respect to you guys for giving it a shot,” read one comment on the Instagram post. “Wishing you both the best for whatever comes next.”

“Hope you’ll make a comeback soon,” said another.

Kokoyo was first launched in August 2024 in Serangoon Central. It moved to Sixth Avenue and Jelita Mall before opening in Hougang Mall earlier in 2026.

Other notable recent and upcoming closures in the food and beverage scene here include Pizza Studio Tamaki, which will shutter on Oct 31; OldTown White Coffee, which closed its final Singapore outlet in Kallang Wave Mall on Oct 11; and halal steakhouse Tomahawk King, which shut on Sept 20.