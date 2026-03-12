Peh Gao Coffeeshop is Orh Gao Taproom’s new day-time concept at Serene Centre

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – Like the mall, several eateries at the revamped Serene Centre in Bukit Timah have received a glow-up.

Fat Belly steakhouse relaunched in September 2025 with a refreshed menu and space, while Micro Bakery now has a bigger unit housing its bakery, kitchen and coffee under one roof.

Orh Gao Taproom – the neighbourhood’s beloved beer bar – has moved a few doors down from its original spot and now operates as a dual concept with a pet-friendly sheltered outdoor area.

Not to worry, Orh Gao Taproom remains the go-to watering hole from 4pm onwards (4 to 11pm, Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays; 4pm to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays). It also offers dishes good for sharing and pairing with beer, such as the new Crunchy Chicken Cartilage ($12) and hearty Crab Fried Rice ($19).

But by day, it is known as Peh Gao Coffeeshop, which serves breakfast and lunch staples.

The all-day breakfast menu focuses on traditional Kaya Butter Toast ($2.80) and open-top sandwiches with options such as Chicken Floss ($5.50) and Otah Otah ($8). Add $3.50 for soft-boiled eggs and a hot drink.

Then, from 10am to 2pm, the menu offers a mix of Asian comfort food, which draws from the diverse background of the kitchen team.

That is how you have the likes of Vietnamese Pho (from $13), Nasi Lemak (from $12) and Taiwan-style Lu Rou Fan (braised pork belly rice, $11) and Mapo Tofu Udon ($12) on the same menu.

Peh Gao Coffeeshop offers pho, including Pho Ultimate with beef short rib. PHOTO: PEH GAO COFFEESHOP

The nasi lemak comes with options of rempah chicken, beef rendang and har cheong gai (prawn paste chicken). The last is a must-order at Orh Gao.

Peh Gao Coffeeshop's Nasi Lemak Beef Rendang (above) and Nasi Lemak Rempah Chicken. PHOTO: PEH GAO COFFEESHOP

My favourite dish is the Mapo Tofu Udon. It is a clever mix of mildly spicy mapo tofu with onsen egg, chewy udon and squares of fried beancurd skin for that extra crunch.

The weekly rotating selection of beer on tap from $14 a pint remains flowing all day long. It features crisp lagers, IPAs, sours, stouts and seasonal releases from local and international brewers.

Following this relaunch, Orh Gao Taproom is gearing up for its seventh anniversary in May, which includes a collaboration brew with Rocky Ridge Brewing Co from Western Australia.

It will continue to hold kitchen takeovers and events such as Monthly Stand-Up Sundays for stand-up comedy.

Where: 0 1-06 Serene Centre, 10 Jalan Serene

MRT: Botanic Gardens

Open: 8am to 4pm daily

Info: @orhgao_pehgao on Instagram