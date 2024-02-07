Owner of popular wonton noodle stall at former National Library building dies at 94

SINGAPORE - The owner of the popular and long-standing Nam Seng Noodle House hawker stall, Madam Leong Yuet Meng, has died at age 94.

In a Facebook post on Feb 7, the stall said Madam Leong - known affectionately to customers as Ah Po or granny - had died, and put up a tribute to her.

It said: “She has fed us her wonton mee with warmth, love and fiery personality.

“She will be dearly missed. Let us celebrate her life.”

Madam Leong, who is believed to be one of Singapore’s oldest hawkers, first opened her stall in 1958 at the old National Library canteen in Stamford Road, although some accounts say it started in 1962.

The stall was popular with patrons for more than 40 years before the library building was demolished in 2004.