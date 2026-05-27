Oreo and BTS to release limited-edition purple hotteok-inspired Oreo cookie from June 8

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The Oreo and BTS cookies will be rolled out across more than 80 markets worldwide.

SINGAPORE – When K-pop royalty meets an iconic cookie, you get the limited-edition purple hotteok-inspired Oreo.

It is a global movement across more than 80 markets announced on May 26 by Mondelez International – the parent company of Oreo – in collaboration with K-pop boy band BTS.

The purple cookie, a nod to the group’s iconic colour, takes inspiration from hotteok, a pancake filled with brown sugar that is popular in South Korea.

The cookies are embossed with 13 designs to mark the group’s 13th anniversary. These include the names of band members, a BTS light stick and three special messages to their Army fandom such as “Our Universe, BTS Army”. Each pack will contain a random assortment of designs.

The cookies are embossed with 13 different designs to mark the group’s 13th anniversary. PHOTO: OREO

In Singapore, the cookies will be sold from June 8, while stocks last. The Oreo BTS hotteok multipack will be priced at $3.60. There will also be a BTS vanilla multipack ($3.60) and a mini vanilla version ($1.50).

From June 22 to July 5, Oreo will host a pop-up at the FairPrice Xtra outlet at VivoCity for members of the public to sample the hotteok flavour and submit a “love letter” to BTS as part of the fandom’s letter-writing tradition.

Shoppers with qualifying purchases can also redeem Oreo BTS stickers, plates or aprons, while stocks last.

In a media statement, BTS called the collaboration a “huge honour”. “We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world. We’re just so proud to add our own chapter to Oreo’s amazing story,” they said.

BTS will return to the National Stadium for their Singapore shows in December. The septet – comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will perform on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

Oreo is no stranger to collaborating with high-profile celebrities to roll out unique cookie creations. Previous stars include K-pop girl group Blackpink, as well as American singers Selena Gomez and Post Malone.

Mr Simon Crowther, Mondelez International’s managing director for Malaysia and Singapore, said this is Oreo’s “biggest collaboration to date”.

He added: “The campaign brings together two passionate communities, transforming fans from passive consumers into active participants, and creating a shared cultural moment for a new generation of consumers.”