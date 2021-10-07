Odette jumps 10 spots to No. 8 on list

Singapore's fine-dining French restaurant Odette, helmed by chef Julien Royer at the National Gallery Singapore, leapt 10 spots to No. 8 in this year's The World's 50 Best Restaurants list unveiled in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday.

This makes it the first restaurant here to crack the top 10 of the prestigious list.

In an Instagram post, chef Royer, 39, who is in Antwerp for the ceremony, said: "We could not be happier challenging ourselves at every turn and to continue to be able to do what we love; today is a wonderful reminder of the intangible value this industry brings."

Odette's No. 8 spot also comes with the Best Restaurant in Asia Award.

Although it was No. 2 on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list announced in March, it has surpassed Hong Kong's The Chairman on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

The Chairman came in at No. 10 and received the Highest Climber Award, catapulting from No. 41 in 2019.

Another Singapore entry - popular barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends in Teck Lim Road, with chef Dave Pynt at the helm - also made the list, debuting at No. 34. It came in at No. 14 on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Burnt Ends' Instagram post highlighted the "huge achievement" and added that it looks forward to celebrating in its new home in Dempsey, slated to open by the end of the year.

Copenhagen solidified its position as the world's culinary capital, with two Danish restaurants snagging the top two spots.

The highly acclaimed Noma - helmed by chef Rene Redzepi - was crowned No. 1, heralding its return to the top.

It was ranked The World's Best Restaurant in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, back when it was at its original location. It returned to the list in 2019 at No. 2, after it reopened with a new location and concept in 2018.

Noma took the top spot from French restaurant Mirazur - which moved to the Best of the Best category, a hall of fame for those who have been previously crowned No. 1 on the list.

In a post-event press conference, Redzepi expressed joy and relief at becoming No. 1, despite struggling through the uncertainty of the pandemic.

He said: "In the last two years, (there have been) ups and downs, it's just a relief. We're trying to envision the future so that we can plan, but we can't, we don't know. But we are ready to welcome the world again."

Taking the No. 2 spot this year was another Copenhagen restaurant, Geranium.

Rounding out the top five were Asador Etxebarri from Axpe, Spain, which retained its No. 3 spot; Peru's Central, which inched up two notches to fourth place; and Barcelona's Disfrutar, which moved four spots to No. 5.

The list - which started in 2002 - resumed its live awards ceremony after a year's hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the glitzy awards ceremony was held in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands.

This year, the Highest New Entry went to Italy's Lido 84, which made its debut at No. 15.

Other newcomers to the list included South Africa's Wolfgat at No. 50; New York's Atomix at No. 43; and Japan's Florilege at No. 39.

Special awards given out during the ceremony included the Icon Award to French-born chef Dominique Crenn, co-owner of San Francisco's Atelier Crenn, which is ranked No. 48; and The World's Best Female Chef accolade to Peruvian chef Pia Leon.

Leon's two restaurants featured on the 51 to 100 list that was previously released on Sept 23. Kjolle is ranked at No. 95, while Mil, the Cusco restaurant and research centre which she runs with her chef-husband Virgilio Martinez, debuted at No. 90. The couple also run Central, which received the Best Restaurant in South America accolade.

The annual list is produced by British media company William Reed Business Media and is based on a voting panel comprising international chefs, restaurateurs, gourmands and food journalists.

Due to international travel and dining restrictions last year, this year's list was created from a combination of votes cast in January last year, and a "voting refresh", which took place in March.

Voters could update their selections from last year based only on restaurant experiences in their own regions in the 14 months since the previous voting round.