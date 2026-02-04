Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – At Wisma Atria’s Food Republic, Nya Nya serves Peranakan dishes prepared with housemade rempah and grated coconut, offering home-style flavours in a foodcourt.

Nya Nya is a fresh concept by the family behind Nonya Delicatessen, the long-running Peranakan eatery at Bukit Timah Plaza. Husband-and-wife team, Mr Damian Lim and Ms Lynne Chong, both 56, opened the outlet on Jan 1, offering a tighter cafe-style menu of 27 items.

The stall’s signature is the Nasi Kunyit ($8.90). The turmeric rice is fragrant and fluffy, made with Thai jasmine rice cooked with turmeric powder and given a citrus lift from lemongrass and Thai lime leaves. It is paired with fresh chicken curry made from a 46-year-old recipe.

Only fresh chilled chicken legs from Malaysia are used, which stay tender and offer more flavour than frozen cuts. The curry is built on an in-house rempah (spice paste) of lemongrass, garlic and galangal, enriched with housemade chicken stock. It is aromatic, balanced and not overly heavy.

Fresh chilled chicken legs are used to prepare the Nasi Kunyit at Nya Nya. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

The Nonya Laksa ($6.90) uses the same housemade chicken stock and a housemade rempah of lemongrass, red onion, garlic, ginger and chilli paste. It is a lighter, more home-style version, though it contains no cockles. Spiciness is mid-level, which makes the gravy easy to slurp up.

Nonya Laksa at Nya Nya. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

The Mee Siam ($6.90) comes with a base made from fermented soya beans, gerago (dried shrimp), koo chye (garlic chives) and tamarind paste. Its flavour is on the tangy side and may be sharper than expected for some diners.

Mee Siam at Nya Nya. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

For dessert or a tea-time snack, the stall offers housemade Nonya kueh prepared daily and left to set overnight. The Ubi Bakar Baked Tapioca ($1.50 a piece) is gently sweet, made from freshly grated tapioca mixed with coconut milk and baked until firm.

Ms Chong takes particular pride in the use of gula melaka from Melaka for her Kueh Koswee ($1.50), which has a rich caramel finish. The Kueh Pandan ($1.50), made with freshly blended pandan juice, has a fragrant aroma and soft chew.

(Clockwise from top) Ubi Bakar (Baked Tapioca), Kueh Pandan and Kueh Koswee at Nya Nya. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

A worthwhile buy to take home is the Sambal Belacan ($7), packed in a takeaway container. It is zesty and bright, with the savoury pungence of belacan and a heat level that is punchy, delivering a properly fiery kick.

Where: 04-02 Food Republic Wisma Atria, Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

Open: 10am to 10pm daily