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Nourishing the body and soul: Wellness dining concept Foura debuts July 9 at IMBA Theatre

(From left) Co-founders of Foura, Elwin Tan, Dharma Wang, Benjamin Aryanto and Ryan Pang. The all-day dining and wellness concept will make its debut at the IMBA Theatre in Gardens by the Bay on July 9.

SINGAPORE - Foura, a new all-day dining and wellness concept is set to make its debut at the IMBA Theatre in Gardens by the Bay on July 9.

Occupying a glasshouse at the entrance of the theatre, it is the only food and beverage concept there, a short walk from Bayfront MRT station.

The 4,000 sq ft space seats 70 diners inside and 50 at its pet-friendly outdoor area.

Its name is a nod to four realms of well-being – physical, mental, emotional and relational – and the four Singaporean entrepreneurs backing it.

Two of them are Dharma Wang, 38, and Benjamin Aryanto, 35, co-founders of Bae’s Cocktail Club in Tanjong Pagar and the recently-launched nightlife destination Milli at the National Gallery Singapore.

The other two are Ryan Pang, 41, founder of Equate Coffee in Tanjong Pagar; and Elwin Tan, 38, a food technologist with a PhD in stem cell and ageing from the National University of Singapore

The seemingly unlikely quartet was assembled by Wang, who had been looking to venture into the wellness sector.

Each of them are also on their personal wellness journeys and believe that such a concept will resonate with wellness enthusiasts .

“Coming from the alcohol and nightlife business, I need ed to watch my diet, exercise and take care of my health,” says Wang. “This concept grew out of conversations we’ve had over many years about physical and mental recovery.”

Observing a proliferation of gym subscriptions, running clubs as well as people going for therapy, Tan believes that Foura can “help people to enter and sustain their wellness journey while nourishing the body and soul.”

What’s on the menu

Helming the menu curation is Tan, whose role as Foura’s business development and science director is key in the curation of the menu from a nutritional perspective.

The cuisine is contemporary Asian and European, with a focus on nutrient-dense produce such as grass-fed beef, omega-rich seafood and free-range poultry and eggs.

Patagonian toothfish with roasted cauliflower puree, clam and kelp broth and charred sweet corn salsa. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Highlights from the menu include herb confit chicken leg ($32) with Jerusalem artichoke puree, pickled cherry tomatoes and crushed pistachios; Patagonian toothfish ($46) with roasted cauliflower puree, clam and kelp broth and charred sweet corn salsa; wild mushroom linguine ($28); and three-fish chirashi don ($32) featuring king salmon, maguro, and hamachi with ikura, avocado and mango over shari rice (vinegared rice typically used for sushi).

Brunch options (till 4.30pm daily) include Hotcakes Royale ($28) which includes soya protein hotcakes, free-range cranberry-chestnut pork sausage and date syrup; and Avo & Japanese Sweet Potato Smash ($22) with free-range sous vide egg and sourdough.

Three-fish chirashi don with king salmon, maguro and hamachi with ikura, avocado and mango over shari rice. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The Blue Zones section of the menu takes inspiration from regions where people are known to live longer.

The Okinawa-inspired shio koji rainbow trout ($36) is served with free-range onsen egg, anchovy and yellow bean broth, shari rice and a special potato called Inca no Mezame sourced from Hokkaido.

Okinawa-inspired Shio Koji Rainbow Trout with free-range onsen egg, anchovy and yellow bean broth and shari rice. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Pulled pork and legumes ($28) – inspired by the Italian island of Sardinia – features free-range pork and sous vide egg with sauerkraut, baby spinach and tahini yogurt on sourdough.

For dessert, options include soya milk panna cotta ($18) with black sesame crumble and date syrup, and Valrhona cloud mousse ($22) finished tableside with sea salt, extra virgin olive oil and housemade almond granola.

Valrhona cloud mousse is finished tableside with sea salt, extra virgin olive oil and housemade almond granola. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

While the menu does not go into detailed calorie counts, it will be available upon request, says Tan.

Pang manages the drinks department, which offers a selection of coffee, tea, cold-pressed juices, cocktails, beer and wine.

Here, the speciality drinks stand out, such as Ube Matcha ($11) with ube cream, ceremonial-grade matcha and ube milk; Nimbus Dawn ($11) made with dairy-free espresso cream and coconut water; and Amber Elixir ($10) which includes cold brew lychee tea, orange peel, fennel seeds and ginger.

Beyond food

To complement the food and drink, Foura will also roll out signature scent cards holding messages of affirmation and offer weekly wellness programmes.

These include yoga and sound bath sessions – in collaboration with local companies Jyan Yoga Studio and Foster The Love – held at IMBA Theatre’s adjacent immersive spaces where the team is able to curate the play list and design the visual display.

IMBA Theatre is currently playing host to Australian artist Cj Hendry’s JuJu World.

Wang does not rule out expanding the brand with more outlets , and is also working on a consumer product line.

Aryanto, who also runs a creative branding and marketing agency for food and hospitality, adds: “The scene has been quite fragmented – you go for your run club, gym or therapy, then want to dine at a healthy place. They are all in different locations.

“We are trying to bring together nourishment, movement and also connect like-minded individuals at different stages of their well-being journey.”