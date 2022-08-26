Friyay! What to eat

One of the best and most underrated restaurants in Singapore has to be Lolla in Ann Siang Road. How else can it have survived - and thrived - for 10 years in Singapore's savage restaurant scene?

And yet, it has never made it to any of the international best-of lists until this year, when it debuted at No. 75 in the 51-100 ranking of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. The annual list is compiled by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a group of more than 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia.