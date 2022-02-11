Friyay! What to eat

The growth - explosion, actually - of home-based food businesses has been interesting to watch. Some purveyors burn out and shut down. Others are happy to continue running their businesses from home, with no plans to expand. But a handful have made the successful leap from home kitchens to commercial ones.

One of these is Just Julia, which Ms Julia Tan started as a home business in 2016. I fell in love with her buttery Coffee & Speculoos Viennese Whirls (from $5.50) in 2020. The little sandwich cookies, so very pretty, pack a robust coffee flavour.