Fans of The Black Sheep Cafe can rejoice, for a short time. Chef R. Rathakrishnan, 51, who closed his restaurant in Sin Ming last year after a 16-year run, is doing a pop-up at YWCA Fort Canning's Cafe Lodge.

Until May 15, he is offering a three-course set meal at $48++ a person on Saturdays for dinner and Sundays for lunch. The menu features his signature dishes and they are pure comfort.