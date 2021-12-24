Friyay!: What to eat

KUEH COLLABORATION

THE COCONUT CLUB X CHRISTOPHER TAN

The Coconut Club, best known for its nasi lemak, has launched a kueh collaboration with local food writer Christopher Tan, author of The Way Of Kueh, a book on kueh culture.

They are not run-of-the-mill kueh. Each nine-piece serving ($19.80) features three pieces each of caramelised kueh sarang semut, butter-basted kueh bakar tapai and custardy nagasari pisang - made with The Coconut Club's blend of cold-pressed coconut milk.

My favourite is the caramelised kueh sarang semut, or "ants' nest kueh" in Malay, which has a springy honeycomb texture. Cinnamon and ginger add more depth.

The kueh bakar tapai, which reminds me of the more familiar kueh bingka or baked tapioca cake, is made with fermented sweet cassava and has a golden crust.

Nagasari pisang is an eggless coconut milk custard with sliced banana in the centre, steamed in banana leaves. Instead of the usual flat shape, this version is presented in an ingot-shaped parcel and is best eaten chilled.

The Coconut Club's signature kueh are still available, along with its gula melaka chiffon cake.

WHERE The Coconut Club, 28 Ann Siang Road

MRT Telok Ayer

WHEN Till Feb 28, 11am to 9pm daily

TEL 6635-2999

INFO Order at menu.thecoconutclub.sg. Delivery and takeaway are also available at 97 Frankel Avenue (11am to 9pm, Wednesdays to Sundays)

SPECIAL BREWS

GUERILLA COFFEE

Chilli syrup and cracked black pepper are not what people would expect in coffee - unless you are at two-month-old Guerilla Coffee.

But the cafe has got the balance of flavours just right.

A housemade chilli syrup, dark chocolate, cinnamon and espresso form an intriguing mix in the hot Mayan Mocha ($8). A slow burn builds at the back of my throat, but it is a good way to warm up my stomach for more.

The other highlight is Home ($8), a double ristretto shot paired with condensed milk, pepper and salt. It is reminiscent of local kopi, which has that touch of heat as well.

For something with a cooling aftertaste, go for the iced black mint ($7), which is infused and garnished with fresh mint grown by local rooftop farm ComCrop. I'm not a fan of mint, but I like that its flavour is neither overwhelming nor artificial.

The 26-seat cafe is by Lola Group, which manages wholesale coffee solutions provider Caffeine Solutions. I trust that the coffee will maintain its standard as group chief executive Keith Loh has been a familiar face in the coffee industry for the past 15 years.

WHERE Guerilla Coffee, 01-506/507 Suntec City, North Atrium, 3 Temasek Boulevard

MRT Promenade

OPEN Weekdays, 8.30am to 7pm; weekends, 9.30am to 7pm

TEL 6980-6345

INFO www.guerillacoffee.com

GINGER TEA

YE TRADITIONS

I have been on a quest for good ginger tea for years. No sachet version has met my expectations and I'm too lazy to brew my own.

So when I see Bentong ginger tea ($30) on home-based business Ye Traditions' Shopee store, I add it to cart immediately.

It is not cheap, but it is the best quick-fix version I can find as a soothing remedy for monthly cramps and bloating.

The 380ml jar is packed with a thick, jam-like ginger tea paste made with red dates, brown sugar and whole longans. To make a cup of tea, stir one tablespoon of the paste into hot water. You can add honey to sweeten or milk for a latte.

Ye Traditions also specialises in other traditional recipes, such as red glutinous rice lees ($14.80) and fermented glutinous rice wine ($15).

Its hong zao mee sua kit ($12.90, good for two) is a good starter option and comes with a simple recipe. The red rice lees, mee sua and red rice wine come packed separately. Marinate your own chicken in the red rice lees for at least 30 minutes. When ready, you can whip up a satisfying meal in under 15 minutes.

INFO Order at shopee.sg/yetraditions