Friyay!: What to eat

HUMBLE BAKERY

YUMMY UGLY SCONES

They may not be the usual English scones, but they are no less yummy. Humble Bakery's "Korean-style scones", which look more like rock buns, are now available as a box set ($23.90 for six, available till March 31).

I like the original buttery scone, as well as the Earl Grey and fig one with bits of dried sweet fig in each bite. The strawberry cream cheese scone - filled with housemade strawberry jam and topped with cream cheese frosting - is also a crowd-pleaser.

The other three flavours are double chocolate kaffir lime, lychee rose and oolong raspberry.

I like my chocolate products unadulterated, so while the addition of lime is pleasant, I think the chocolate scone on its own will work well too. For the oolong raspberry scone, while I like the raspberry jam, I do wish the oolong flavour is stronger. The lychee rose will probably go down well with many, but I am not a fan of this combination of flavours.

But I like that the box has something for everyone - no fighting here. Do toast the scones to get that lovely golden crisp crust.

WHERE: B1-27 The Promenade @ Pelikat, 183 Jalan Pelikat (not open for walk-ins, only for self-collection and delivery)

MRT: Kovan

OPEN: 9.30am to 6pm (Wednesdays to Sundays)

INFO: www.humblebakery.sg, order two days in advance

LOVE HANDLE

PLANT-BASED BUTCHER

Love Handle, which started out as a vegan burger joint, has evolved into a plant-based butcher and deli concept helmed by chef Addis Tan.

So you can expect different "cuts" of plant-based meat - pastrami made with jackfruit and wheat gluten ($5 for 100g), Green Rebel "steak" made with mushrooms ($6 for a 180g piece) and Impossible meatballs ($5 for 120g). Green Rebel Foods is an Indonesian food-tech start-up.

Like at a butcher, the plant-based meat is weighed, packed and priced accordingly.

Or, if you prefer to dine-in, the creative menu offers a range of tasty plant-based options.

The Philly Cheesesteak ($21) uses the Green Rebel steak slices with melted plant-based cheddar, onions and pickles. It may not have the texture of steak, but I enjoy this mushroom-based alternative.

I also like the robust flavours of the mee sua with ginger soya chicken ($12).

The Celeriac Alfredo ($20) is an intriguing dish - celeriac ribbons are cooked in soya milk and topped with grilled oyster mushrooms, shimeji mushrooms, puffed quinoa and a fragrant housemade "Hao Gan Ma" spicy sauce. I like the textures and flavours from the ingredients, but I am not sure calling it an alfredo is apt because it reminds me more of Chinese-style la mian tossed in chilli oil.

More seating and a bar will open soon on the second floor, along with an "innovation hub" on the third floor.

I'm looking forward to more exciting creations from chef Tan.

WHERE: Love Handle, 8 Ann Siang Hill

MRT: Chinatown

OPEN: 11am to 10pm (Mondays to Wednesdays), 11am to 10.30pm (Thursdays and Fridays), 10am to 10.30pm (Saturdays), 10am to 6pm (Sundays)

TEL: 8886-7112

INFO: www.lovehandle.sg

PARCHED

DEHYDRATED FRUIT SNACKS

It is time to ditch the Chinese New Year snacks for a guilt-free alternative.

Home-based business Parched specialises in dehydrated fruit snacks with no added sugar and preservatives. The range includes pineapple, starfruit, kiwi and orange slices.

Each 50g packet is priced from $8.99 (minimum order of $20 required). Production starts when orders are received, so small orders will be shipped out only in three to five days. The natural sweetness from the chewy fruit makes for addictive midday snacks. Add them to snack boxes or as garnish for cocktails.

For something more savoury, Parched sells mixed nuts (from $12.90 for a 180g jar). My picks are the Mad For Mexican Chilli & Lime Peanuts, which are slow-roasted with lime juice, lime zest and chilli flakes; and Crazy For Curry Cashew Mix, with fresh curry leaves and crisp garlic chips.

Sauces and nut butters are also in the works - I need to make space in my pantry.

TEL: 9486-6626

INFO: Order at www.parchedsnacks.co