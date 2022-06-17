Friyay!: What to eat

FOOD FESTIVAL

SAKE MATSURI SUNDOWN PARTY

After a two-year hiatus, the popular sake festival Sake Matsuri is returning for its fourth edition on June 25.

Although the ticketed slots - for sake tastings and retail - are sold out, you can still attend the sundown sake party from 6pm. Admission is free.

Festival food will be available and the drinks will keep flowing.

Premium spirits company Beam Suntory will helm a festival cocktail booth, while Restaurant Eclipse's bar manager Pranisa "Niza" Treechanasin and Section D home bartender Dannon Har will mix cocktails featuring sakes, along with Japanese spirits such as Roku Gin and Haku Vodka.

A selection of sake vendors will offer sakes by the bottle. You can also buy sake flights by online sake purveyor sakechan.

As part of the festival, there will be sake workshops and masterclasses conducted by experts and these are still available. They cover topics such as pairing cheese with warm sakes ($48, Sunday, 2 to 3pm at Temple Cellars in Binjai Park) and exploring different expressions of sake rice ($38, June 25, 2 to 3pm at Temple Cellars at UE Square).

WHERE UE Square, Skylight Atrium, 81 Clemenceau Avenue MRT Fort Canning WHEN June 25, 6 to 10pm INFO www.sakematsuri.sg

POISE

MODERN EUROPEAN FARE

Amid the slew of new restaurants that have opened, the month-old Poise restaurant is one to which I would gladly return.

It is helmed by British executive chef Steve Lancaster, 33, who has been in Singapore since 2018.

His modern European cuisine, which features Nordic elements of fermentation and pickling, stems from his time at Michelin-starred establishments such as The Fat Duck and Oaxen Krog in Sweden.

Before he struck out on his own with Poise, he worked at two-Michelin-starred French restaurant Saint Pierre.

The 18-seat Poise - which includes a private room that seats six - offers a four-course lunch ($118++, Tuesdays to Fridays) and a seven-course lunch or dinner ($258++).

Chef Lancaster's elevated interpretation of the classic Coq Au Vin features a red wine-braised, deboned chicken mid-wing stuffed with a thyme-chicken mousse. It is served with bacon, mushrooms and a lacto-fermented white onion stock. You get a refined version of the usually rich dish without the heaviness of the traditional stew.

Whip out your mobile phone for snapshots of the next course - caviar and potatoes served tableside. A light potato espuma is topped with N25 Schrenckii caviar, crunchy puffed Japanese buckwheat and a light dusting of dill powder.

The potato gets a hint of yeasty sweetness as it is mixed with house-fermented potato miso, made from steamed pearl barley koji.

Mains for the seven-course meal feature perfectly cooked marron (above right) with lacto-fermented white asparagus and sea buckthorn; and succulent pigeon with wild garlic, celeriac and confit pigeon heart.

The meal ends with a very interesting dessert, where the N25 hybrid caviar returns. The caviar adds gentle pops of salt to the white chocolate and buttermilk treat, delivering a fine balance of sweet and salty.

WHERE Poise, 6 Teck Lim Road MRT Outram Park OPEN Noon to 1.30pm, 6.30 to 8.15pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays; closed on Sundays and Mondays TEL 8894-4118 INFO www.restaurantpoise.com