Friyay! What to eat

EGGSLUT

LIMITED-EDITION SANDWICHES

Famed Los Angeles egg sandwich chain Eggslut is marking its first anniversary with two egg-stra special promotions.

The first is a one-day-only collaboration - on Sunday - with chef Paul Longworth from one-Michelin-starred Rhubarb Le Restaurant.

The Rhubarb's Sandwich ($15), his take on Eggslut's Fairfax sandwich, not only features fluffy scrambled eggs, but also gets jazzed up with beetroot-cured salmon trout, tangy pickled red onion, arugula and horseradish sauce - all neatly tucked in a brioche bun.

Pair the sandwich with the Popcorn Mousse Slut ($12) - inspired by Rhubarb's signature Emulsion dish - which features carrot puree topped with slow-cooked egg, chopped chorizo, chorizo oil and buttery popcorn mousse. Complete the experience with a glass of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut ($18).

If you miss the collaboration dishes, do not fret. Eggslut's second limited-time offering runs from Sept 9 to Oct 31.

Also a seafood-centric item, the Prawn & Avocado Sandwich ($16) includes grilled plump tiger prawns in a garlic chilli lime glaze, over-medium egg, avocado slices, cheddar cheese and sweet chilli mayonnaise.

End things on a sweet note with the Panna Cotta Slut ($6) - a dessert spin on the usually savoury Slut dish. It is fashioned to look like the coddled egg dish, with a mango passionfruit sphere on a luxuriously smooth vanilla and hazelnut panna cotta. Egg-cellent.

WHERE 01-12 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road

MRT Orchard

WHEN 8am till sold out, Sunday (Rhubarb collab); 8am to 9pm daily, Sept 9 to Oct 31 (limited-time offering)

INFO www.eggslutsg.com

FEED 9 BILLION

SINGAPORE RESTAURANT WEEK

Feed 9 Billion (Feed9B) - a platform that promotes innovation and sustainability - is debuting its Feed9B Singapore Restaurant Week, in conjunction with the ongoing Singapore Food Festival.

Feed9B has brought together 14 home-grown brands in food innovation and sustainability to collaborate with 11 restaurants on menus that feature plant-based meat from local food tech companies.

The aim is for diners to sample and give feedback on the food, which, in turn, will help manufacturers improve the products, and pave the way for more eateries to serve sustainable food in the future.

Western restaurant chain Canopy, one of the partner establishments, will offer a vegan lunch ($55 nett) and dinner ($70 nett) menu.

Both menus offer a choice of The SOS Kitchen Crispy Chicken Burger (above), made with Shandi Global's plant-based chicken and vegetarian sauce start-up The SOS Kitchen's spicy mayonnaise; or Thoughtful Truffle Pasta, which includes sauteed plant-based chicken from home-grown company Thoughtful Food.

For dessert, indulge in Midnight Chocolate Cake from vegan patisserie Roa. The dinner menu includes soya wine by food tech company SinFooTech.

Canopy's outlets are located at HortPark, Bishan Park and Changi City Point. Other dishes across the eateries include plant-based restaurant-deli Love Handle's Yaki Udon, using its in-house plant-based minced meat and food tech start-up KosmodeHealth's W0W Noodle; as well as Monti's lunch highlighting plant-based Hokkaido prawn and flower squid from food innovation company Growthwell Foods.

WHEN Sept 5 to 11

INFO feed9b.com

KENG ENG KEE SEAFOOD

NEW DISHES AT SAFRA TAMPINES

With almost 50 years of legacy at its Bukit Merah flagship, popular zi char restaurant Keng Eng Kee Seafood has finally expanded with its second outlet at Safra Tampines.

While the 120-seat space has a more polished restaurant setting, Mr Paul Liew - who runs the business with his brother and sister - is quick to reassure diners that the food has not changed.

Indeed, signature dishes such as the wok hei-packed seafood Moonlight Horfun (from $7.80) and Coffee Pork Ribs (from $15.80) still hit the spot.

But its new dishes - particularly those served in claypots to better retain heat, says Mr Liew - do not disappoint.

The Claypot Premium Collagen Soup (right, $24.80 or $48.80) is a deeply satisfying collagen-rich, slightly peppery soup packed with sliced pig's stomach, fish maw, tau pok and Chinese cabbage.

Those who love their crab dishes can try the new Claypot KEK-style Vermicelli Crab (above right, seasonal price, currently $88 for 1kg) in a super garlicky housemade sauce.

Another new addition is the Claypot Braised Duck with Yam ($29.80 or $49.80) - a family recipe passed down through three generations.

One of my all-time favourite dishes - Claypot Pig Liver ($18.80 or $25.80) - now comes served with rice mixed with ginger, onions and scallions to better soak up the delicious sauce.

Look out for promotions from its official opening date on Sept 9, starting with 50 per cent off salted egg fish skin from Sept 9 to 18.

WHERE 01-K2 Safra Tampines, 1A Tampines Street 92

MRT Tampines West

OPEN 11am to 2pm, 5 to 10pm daily

TEL 6979-3668

INFO www.kek.com.sg