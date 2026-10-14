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Nintendo to open Super Family Restaurant in Kyoto where guests can dine in the world of games

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Dishes served at the Super Family Restaurant at the Nintendo Museum in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture.

Dishes served at the Super Family Restaurant at the Nintendo Museum in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

KYOTO - Nintendo on Oct 13 held a preview of its Super Family Restaurant, located inside the Nintendo Museum in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture.

The eatery is set to open as soon as preparations are complete, which could be as early as November. Patrons will be able to enjoy meals while immersing themselves in the worlds of Nintendo’s popular games and consoles.

The menu includes dishes such as pasta, omelet rice and desserts, served with picks decorated with characters such as Mario and Donkey Kong Jr.

The Pakupaku Island meal, designed to be shared by three to four people, features a variety of side dishes including roast pork. As guests finish it, they will uncover an image of the logo for the Nintendo 64 video game console on the plate. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.