INFO tindle.com
This year, plant-based food manufacturer Next Gen Foods has its sights set on launching in the United States and expanding across Europe.
INFO tindle.com
This year, plant-based food manufacturer Next Gen Foods has its sights set on launching in the United States and expanding across Europe.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 09, 2022, with the headline Next Gen Foods: Plant-based products and new technologies. Subscribe