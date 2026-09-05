Newly opened Spanish bodega Casa Lola takes you to Barcelona with affordable tapas and paella

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Inhale the unmistakable aroma of crustaceans as Carabinero Paella is served at Casa Lola.

SINGAPORE – Casual Spanish restaurant Casa Lola, which opened in Boon Tat Street on Aug 20, evokes a hole-in-the-wall bodega in Barcelona.

Barcelona-born co-founder Juanjo Carrillo, 48, oversees the kitchen which serves skilful riffs on rustic southern Spanish fare. His wife and co-founder, Colombia-born Marcela Pino, 44, completes the experience with her warm Latin hospitality. Victor Sia, 42, is head chef.

The restaurant’s interior of timber, terracotta and brick are dotted with retro Spanish posters.

Carrillo is the executive chef of FOC Group, and Casa Lola is part of the group which operates Spanish dining concepts celebrating Barcelona.

Here , Carrillo and Pino want diners to venture beyond familiar Spanish fare such as padron peppers and paella. They point out that paella is not an everyday dish in Spain, which is why it is offered on the specials board rather than the regular menu. Its flavours change according to the seasonal ingredients available.

Still, you would be doing yourself a disservice by skipping the Carabinero Paella ($48++), available for the next three months. Carrillo insists on using Molino Roca Dinamita, a well-polished, low-starch short-grain rice from Valencia known for absorbing flavour without losing its texture. It costs more than $10 a kg here.

Casa Lola is a newly opened Spanish restaurant in Boon Tat Street. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Inhale the unmistakable aroma of crustaceans as the paella pan arrives, with two carabinero prawns resting on a bed of deep-orange rice. The prawn heads are grilled separately to intensify their flavour. Bite into one and the burst of rich prawn liquor coats the tongue.

The shelled bodies of the sashimi-grade prawns are lightly torched to retain their sweetness and supple texture. The saffron-tinged rice is as intense in flavour as it is in aroma, with each pearly grain retaining a firm bite, accented by tender rings of squid.

The rice is nearly flawless, save for the absence of a crisp socarrat (scorched rice). Carrillo says this is to avoid burning the rice on the stove during the busy lunch service.

A commendable tapas is the Iberian Pork Ear With Smoked Paprika Aioli ($15++). Confit overnight in olive oil, then deep-fried to order and lightly seasoned, the twisted slivers of pig’s ear are delicately crisp and inducement enough to start eating offal for the uninitiated.

Iberian Pork Ear With Smoked Paprika Aioli at Casa Lola. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

The Crab Croquette With Sea Urchin And Aioli ($16++ for two) is unforgettable.

Each croquette is topped with sweet, briny, rich sea urchin. Beneath the crisp , spherical panko-coated shell is a luscious filling of flower crab, cooked in bechamel and crab stock, enriched with a sofrito of onion, tomato and red bell pepper for a bisque-like creaminess.

A topping of sweet, briny sea urchin, held in place by a small dollop of aioli, completes the dish.

The Crab Croquette With Sea Urchin And Aioli is unforgettable. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

“Huevos Rotos” With King Prawns “Al Ajillo” Rich Garlic Sauce ($32++) is a fine example of how simple, fresh ingredients come together in a dish with universal appeal.

Two sunny-side-up eggs with runny yolks sit on housemade, mandoline-sliced potato crisps, while the prawns al ajillo – cooked in olive oil with chives and garlic – are served alongside.

“Huevos Rotos” With King Prawns “Al Ajillo” Rich Garlic Sauce boasts universal appeal. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Carrillo uses imported Spanish Agria potatoes, which cost $7 a kg and turn crisp and golden in a bath of hot olive oil.

At the table, the eggs are broken up and mixed through the potatoes and prawns with a fork and spoon – true to the name huevos rotos, which means “broken eggs” in English. Rustic and addictive.

The eggs are broken up and mixed with the potato and prawns tableside for “Huevos Rotos” With King Prawns “Al Ajillo” Rich Garlic Sauce. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: 3 Boon Tat Street

MRT: Telok Ayer

Open: Noon to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays and Mondays

Tel: 9657-8020

Info: @casalola_sg on Instagram