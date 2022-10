SINGAPORE – After a two-year break from large-scale events, the wine and spirits industry is wasting no time in getting back to the pre-pandemic days of exhibitions and festivals.

In September, wine and spirits trade fair ProWine Singapore returned for its third staging. Among the 230 international exhibitors plying their wares at the Singapore Expo were home-grown wine retailer Bottles & Bottles and Spanish canned wines specialist Glass Canned Wines.