New Western restaurants in Bangkok worth making a trip there for

The priority for most visitors to Bangkok is to enjoy the local cuisine. But the Thai capital boasts some excellent Western restaurants too. I have uncovered many gems since I first travelled there in the 1980s, including the constantly evolving La Normandie at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok and the award-winning Eat Me in Silom.

More recently, I visited the two-Michelin-starred Suhring, which has become one of the hottest names in food circles since it opened in 2016 and is currently ranked No. 40 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.