New Legendary Hong Kong Cafe at Hougang Mall brings a taste of cha chaan teng culture to the heartland

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At Legendary Hong Kong Cafe, enjoy (top) Steamed Taro Cake, (middle row, from left) Signature Spicy Tossed Noodles, Mini Steamed Rice With Cured Chinese Sausage, Mini Steamed Rice With Chicken Claws & Pork Ribs In Black Bean Sauce; (front row from left) Spicy Fresh Prawn Paste With Minced Pork, Crispy Fried Prawn Dumpling and Charcoal Taro Balls.

SINGAPORE – Legendary Hong Kong Cafe brings the bustling charm of a cha chaan teng to the heartland with its new outlet at Hougang Mall.

Opened on Oct 8, the 68-seat eatery is a smaller-scale sister concept of Legendary Hong Kong restaurants at Tampines Mall and Jurong Point.

Close to $300,000 went into the interior design and set-up of the 1,080 sq ft space, which features wooden booths with tinted glass dividers, and bright accents of red, green and pink.

Look up and you will spot four inverted mahjong tables customised into ceiling signboards bearing the Chinese characters of the restaurant’s name.

While its sister restaurants offer some 200 items each, the cafe offers a substantial menu of 60 food items, plus 20 desserts and drinks. Aesthetics aside, the cafe’s generously portioned dim sum are made with quality ingredients and are reasonably priced.

Mahjong tables are repurposed as signboards at Legendary Hong Kong Cafe. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Among the new, cafe-exclusive dishes is Signature Spicy Tossed Noodles ($11.80++). Choose the version with three plump dace fish and shrimp wontons.

Dace fish paste, not readily available in Singapore, is specially imported from Hong Kong and combined with fresh prawn meat to make the springy wontons.

The wontons sit atop thin egg noodles tossed in a moderately fiery housemade chilli crisp prepared with dried chillies, onion and ginger. The chilli crisp is also available as a table condiment for diners who prefer more heat.

The accompanying soup, prepared with dried flatfish and sakura shrimp, is packed with seafood sweetness.

Signature Spicy Tossed Noodles at Legendary Hong Kong Cafe. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Fresh prawns also feature in another exclusive dish, Spicy Fresh Prawn Paste With Minced Pork ($5.50++).

The bouncy balls of prawn paste and minced pork are made daily on-site and drenched in a spicy fermented bean sauce. Only 50 portions are available daily because of the labour involved.

Spicy Fresh Prawn Paste With Minced Pork at Legendary Hong Kong Cafe. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Crispy Fried Prawn Dumpling ($6.80++) is a dim sum classic newly introduced at the cafe. Filled with fresh prawn paste, the golden-fried dumplings have light and crunchy yellow wrappers without an overpowering alkaline taste.

Crispy Fried Prawn Dumpling at Legendary Hong Kong Cafe. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

The Steamed Taro Cake ($5.50++) offers a different take on the yam cake served pan-fried at the other outlets. Drizzled with a housemade soya sauce-based concoction, each block is generously packed with hand-cut yam, which retains its powdery texture.

Steamed Taro Cake at Legendary Hong Kong Cafe. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

For a crispy alternative, try the Charcoal Taro Balls ($6.20++). The deep-fried yam balls get their striking black colour from charcoal powder mixed into the mashed yam, and have a savoury-sweet filling of char siu.

Charcoal Taro Balls at Legendary Hong Kong Cafe. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

For something more substantial, there are two steamed rice dishes made with Chinese short-grain pearl rice.

Mini Steamed Rice With Cured Chinese Sausage ($9.80++) comes with both Chinese sausage and liver sausage.

My preference is Mini Steamed Rice With Chicken Claws & Pork Ribs In Black Bean Sauce ($9.80++). The braised chicken claws are prepared from scratch, cooked to tenderness without the claws falling apart, while the pork ribs are supple with a firm bite.

Mini Steamed Rice With Cured Chinese Sausage (left) and Mini Steamed Rice With Chicken Claws & Pork Ribs In Black Bean Sauce at Legendary Hong Kong Cafe. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: 01-15 Hougang Mall, 90 Hougang Avenue 10

MRT: Hougang

Open: 10am to 10pm (Mondays to Fridays), 9am to 10pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Info: @legendaryhongkong on Instagram