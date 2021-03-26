New funds to help local bars hit by pandemic

The Singapore Cocktail Bar Association (SCBA) has raised $142,500 to assist member bars that continue to be affected by the pandemic.

Announcing two new funds yesterday, it said $75,000 was raised for a Rental Relief Fund, which will provide one month's rent for eligible bars.

Another $67,500 was raised for a Marketing Support Fund at a lump sum of $1,000 a bar, in order to aid them in their marketing efforts. Applications for both funds are now open.

The funds were raised by contributions from corporate sponsors, with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) matching 50 per cent of the raised amount under its SG Together Enhancing Enterprise Resilience (Steer) programme.

The programme aims to help tide businesses over the challenges brought by Covid-19 and push for transformation efforts in preparation for economic recovery.

Applications for the Rental Relief Fund - which is valid for one month's rent under a bar's tenancy agreement, and is capped at $20,000 - are open till April 30 next year.

Only independently owned member bars are eligible to apply for the fund, with priority given to bars that have been operating for 12 months or fewer prior to April 1 last year.

Bars that have been operating for more than 12 months have to prove their revenue has sustained a minimum of 35 per cent negative impact in phase two compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, applications for the Marketing Support Fund are open till Jan 31 next year.

Aimed at providing support for the use of marketing services such as photography, videography and public relations, the fund will distribute $1,000 to each bar for such services.

Bars will be required to submit a request for approval prior to appointing a vendor, and produce proof of payment for the service rendered before the fund can be disbursed.

Formed in May last year during the circuit breaker period, the SCBA now has almost 60 member bars across the categories of cocktail bars, restaurant bars and spirit bars.

Last August, $120,000 was raised to help up to 240 affected bar staff via the SCBA-SBF (Singapore Business Federation) Foundation Compassion Fund.

The SCBA has so far provided support to 40 individual bar staff at $500 a successful applicant. Applications for this fund have been extended until Dec 31.

Eligible applicants include those who have lost their jobs; are transitioning between employers within the cocktail industry; have had their salaries cut by 20 per cent or more after July 31 last year; and those experiencing sudden hardships due to unexpected crises at a personal or family level, such as distress resulting from long periods of separation from their families because of pandemic restrictions.

The funds have been welcomed by members of the cocktail bar industry, which continues to be impacted by pandemic measures such as reduced operating hours and smaller capacities due to safe distancing measures.

Bar operator Dave Koh, 40, founder of Bar Stories in Haji Lane, will be applying for the Marketing Support Fund. It will be the first time he has applied for SCBA aid.

He hopes to use it to bring more people to the bar, especially since domestic patronage and spending have increased due to the lack of travel.

He says it will also allow him to tap resources such as higher-end creative photographers who were previously out of his price range.

"It has become even more important now to emphasise marketing to capture customer mind share," says Mr Koh.

"People want to go out, and bars and restaurants are a perfect place to 'escape' for a few hours. With marketing or even great pictures, we hope to trigger a response that puts Bar Stories at the top of their to-go list."

It is a sentiment echoed by Ms Juan Yi Jun, 36, co-owner of No Sleep Club in Keong Saik Road.

"With the 10.30pm curfew and our peak hours taken away from us, any effort to let people know who we are and what we do is essential to keep us going," she says.

Like Mr Koh, Ms Juan is applying for the Marketing Support Fund. It will also be the first time she is seeking assistance from the SCBA.

While marketing "might seem like a gamble when there are other priorities like rent and salaries", she feels it is a tool that can help set a venue apart from the rest.

"In our chats with customers, we've realised there is a need for new concepts, events and activities. People have been stuck here and will eventually be bored of the things they can find here, especially since they are used to easy travel," she says.

"A marketing fund would alleviate the costs of creating new content in-house, and would allow us to reach out to like-minded partners and bring customers fresh partnerships and experiences."

Ms Yeoh Mei Ling, director of food services at ESG, says the SCBA's contribution is a way of "stepping forward to galvanise support for the industry in various ways since the start of the pandemic".

"The cocktail bar industry adds vibrancy to Singapore's F&B and lifestyle scene, and we hope our support through the Steer programme will offer relief to the businesses and tide them through this period as we move forward with recovery efforts," she says.

Applications can be made at sgcocktailbarassociation.org.