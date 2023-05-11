New Delhi’s Indian Accent restaurant looking to open after pop-up at Mandala Club, others roll out guest chef events

SINGAPORE – After its two-week-long pop-up at the members-only Mandala Club here ends, the acclaimed New Delhi restaurant Indian Accent is looking to open a permanent outpost in Singapore.

The 14-year-old establishment is ranked No. 19 on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Its 40-strong team has been cooking in Singapore since Tuesday, led by its famed culinary director Manish Mehrotra and executive chef Shantanu Mehrotra.

The brand also has a branch in New York, with another set to open in Mumbai in May.

During his time here, Mr Rohit Khattar, founder and chairman of global hospitality company EHV International, which is behind Indian Accent, has been scouting for suitable locations.

The pop-up – which runs till May 25 – will be a way of “getting our feet wet”, he adds.

Highlights from the menu here include meetha achaar pork spare ribs with green mango rice, wagyu pathar kebab with bone marrow nihari and lily buds, and doda burfi treacle tart glazed with caramelised milk ice cream.

The pop-up seats about 200 diners a day from Tuesdays to Sundays, with two sessions available for dinner. Prices start at $188++ for lunch and $238++ for dinner.