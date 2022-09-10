Need to get over a hangover? Pop or drink a cure

SINGAPORE - You are heading out for a night of fun, with the promise of lots of wine, beer, cocktails or spirits. But you need to be alert for work the next day and not green in the face with a hangover.

What do you do?

You take a hangover cure.

There is an increasing number of options in convenience and grocery stores, and online. Many of the brands come from Japan or South Korea, and are available in liquid, jelly or pill form. The ones from Japan contain either turmeric or animal liver extract, or a combination of the two. Many Korean brands contain extracts from the fruit of the oriental or Japanese raisin tree, which is native to Korea, Japan and South-east Asia.

This extract, Dihydromyricetin or DHM, is what fights hangovers. In a study published in 2020 in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical And Experimental Research, researchers from the University of Southern California’s School of Pharmacy found that the extract not only mitigates the effects of a hangover, but also “triggers profound changes that protect the liver”.

Professor Jing Liang, one of the authors of the study, says: “We know DHM helps the body to metabolise alcohol faster, but how does it work? We found that it activates a cascade of mechanisms that erases alcohol from the body very quickly.”

Two Singapore companies – DrinkAid and Bounceback – emerged during the pandemic, and are making strides in selling their hangover cures here and overseas. Both contain DHM and are sold as supplements, which are not subject to approvals and licensing by the Health Sciences Authority.

DrinkAid launched in August 2020 and broke even within a week. Its founders, Mr Ryan Foo and Mr Solomon Poon, say sales have doubled every year and they are now chalking up six-figure sales every month. The supplement is available in Malaysia, and the company is applying to have it distributed in Taiwan and Thailand. It also ships worldwide, and has had orders from customers in 20 countries.

Bounceback launched a year later, in August last year, in Singapore and Malaysia. In January, its hangover cure was launched in Canada and the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the European Union in March. In these four markets, the product is called Hangly.

Co-founder Roy Ang says he has seen a 30 per cent growth in revenue month on month, and the business chalked up 700 per cent growth between January and July this year.

Both companies have tie-ups with bars here to carry their product, and are in talks to have their supplements sold in petrol stations.

Their customers are white-collar professionals aged 25 and older, and both brands have slightly more male than female customers.