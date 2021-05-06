My Perfect Weekend: Cafe hopping for pastry chef Maxine Ngooi

Who: Ms Maxine Ngooi, 29, executive chef and co-owner of online bakery Tigerlily Patisserie and Chin Mee Chin Confectionery at East Coast Road.

Ms Ngooi is the second of three siblings and is engaged. She is working to reopen Chin Mee Chin and open Tigerlily's first physical space in Katong. Both shops are slated to open in June.

"My weekends are quite short as I work on Saturdays and half-day on Sundays.

If we end work early on Sundays, I may head to a cafe nearby with my team. Or I'll go to the gym, to balance out the eating.

After that, I go home for dinner, or meet my friends or fiance.

Since it is Mother's Day on Sunday, I am going to make a strawberry and rhubarb galette for my mum, who is Portuguese-Eurasian.

My siblings and I plan to cook a meal for her - my brother will make the burger patties, I will contribute the burger buns, and my sister and I will make a tiramisu.

I have the day off on Mondays, so my team and I will visit cafes as part of our preparation for the new Tigerlily outlet which will have brunch offerings. Our focus is on sandwiches.

Some of the cafes we have visited include Korio at Far East Square and Park Bench Deli at Telok Ayer Street.

Then I go to urban farm Edible Garden City as I've been meeting with local suppliers who run their own farms.

I don't see all this as work as I'll do the same in my free time and I enjoy going for brunch.

When I'm done at about 3pm, I check if my mum needs me to buy ingredients for our family dinner.

I cook with her, which I started doing during last year's circuit breaker.

It's great bonding too as she tells me stories about how my grandparents did variants of the recipes and teaches me about local ingredients.

She is a very good cook and some of our favourite dishes are chicken curry kapitan, devil's curry, corned beef patties, and cincaru soy limang - a fried fish dish finished with soya sauce, vinegar and sauteed sliced onions.