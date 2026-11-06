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‘My heart is so tired’: Indian zi char chef Devid Retanasamy to leave Singapore after 24 years

Zi char chef Devid Retanasamy plans to return to Ipoh to start his own zi char eatery.

SINGAPORE – For the past year, zi char chef Devid Retanasamy ha s lain awake at nig ht , wo rried about his uncertain career prospects and how to support his wife and three children.

Afte r 24 years of working in Singapore, the Malaysian chef, who turned 43 on Oct 28, has decided to call it quits.

XH Delicious Seafood, where he works as a chef, will cease operations on Nov 25, just seven months after it started operating at China town Coffee Shop inTemple Street on April 20.

Retanasamy says the business has lost more than $10,000 since openin g earlier this year .

Daily takings have sometimes fallen below $500, short of the $800 needed to cover operating costs.

Business w as p articularly dismal in September and Octob er, which saw a sharp drop in tourists patronisi ng the 50-seat coffee shop.

Previously, tourists accounted for 60 to 70 per cent of his cust omers, with the remainder comprising regulars who followed him from his previo us eate ries. “Sometimes, there are no customers until 7pm,” says the Mandarin-speaking chef. “Even the birds don’t come h ere,” he adds with wry humou r.

XH Delicious Seafood, located in a coffee shop in Chinatown, has seen a drop in footfall in the last two months. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

But it is not just the lack of customers that has driven him to throw in the towel.

“My heart is so tired after so many years. I have been scammed before and I believed in the wrong people,” says Retanasamy, who has had a series of unsuccessful business partnerships and disagreements with v ariou s employers.

In February, The Straits Times featured his struggles and fresh start as culinary director of Xiao Hei Tze Char, a franchise w hich adopted his nickname as monick er. H e says he do es not mind being called Xiao Hei, a reference to his dark complexion, as he regards it as a term of affection that helps customers remember him.

The franchise opened its first outlet in Hougang on Feb 1, followed by another in Bedok on March 1.

However, Retanasamy says he le ft the gr oup in early April, following disagreements with management over his responsibilities and remuneration.

Apart from cooking, he says he had to recruit staff, source suppliers, plan menus and prepare sauces for a ll the outlets.

After leaving, he joined the Temple Street operation, where his face is featured prominently on the XH Delicious Seafood signboard.

The menu features his signatures of Prawn Paste Chicken ($12), Curry Fish Head ($30) made with fresh red snapper head, BBQ Stingray ($20) slathered in his housemade sambal, and Coffee Pork RIbs ($15).

At XH Delicious Seafood, Retanasamy whips up his signature dishes, including curry fish head and coffee ribs. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Retanasamy, who grew up in Perak and came to Singapore in 2002 at age 19, says he i s leaving because h e has grown weary of being an employee.

“Working for others, I have to follow their style. I want freedom to cook the way I like.”

Starting over in Ipoh

He plans to reopen XH Delicious Seafood in a two-storey shophouse he owns in Ipoh, where he previously operated a zi char eatery in 2016.

He estimates that he will need RM20,000 to set up his new business, which ca n seat about 60 dine rs. He intends t o be gin op erations with just two employees.

To finance his fresh start and sup port his family in the meantime, he says he is prepared to sell his gold necklace, bracelet and rings, which he estimates are worth RM70,000 to RM80,000. “I won’t feel sad selling my gold, because as long as I work, I can buy them back in the future,” he says.

His wife, aged 43, and their three children – two daughters aged 17 and 13, and a son, 10 – live in Johor Bahru. He says he needs to provide RM8,000 monthly for the family, as tuition fees for his children add up to a hefty RM2,000, while continuing to service mortgages on his Ipoh shophouse and family home in Johor Bahru.

His wife, a Chinese national who is a Malaysian permanent resident and works as a cashier at a temple, is worried about his latest decision and would prefer he continue working in Singapore. Retanasamy says he recently received an offer to join another zi char venture in River Valley, but turned it down.

He says he had contemplated returning to Ipoh since 2025, but new opportunities kept him in Singapore.

Determined to leave

Although tempted to stay, he s ays he has fina lly made up his mind to leave. He ann ounced his decision on Facebook on Nov 5 to commit to it publicly.

Back in Ipoh, he hopes the reputation he has built in Singapore will help attract new and old customers. He remains in touch with regulars from his former eatery there, some of whom have expressed excitement at his return.

While his wife and children will remain in Johor, the move will make it easier for him to visit them, particularly when his eldest daughter begins university studies in Selangor.

Ho wever, he says h e will miss his regular customers in Singapore, some of whom have become friends and already promised to visit him in Ipoh.

Despite the setbacks, he bears no regrets about his years spe nt in Singap ore.

“I have thought long and hard about the people I have met and the hurdles I have faced. I see them as life lessons that have helped me improve and become a stronger person,” he says.

“I used to feel hurt when people made nasty remarks about me. Now, I just shrug them off.”

He recalls an incident in which a customer cancelled her order after learning that he was Indian. He chose not to respond to her remarks.

“Money can be earned, but self-respect – you cannot lose it,” he says.

XH Delicious Seafood

Address: 39 Temple Street

Hours: 11.15am to 10.15pm daily until Nov 25, except Nov 11, when it will be closed

Tel: 8206-2101