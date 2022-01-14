Melt-in-your-mouth pineapple tarts made with premium ingredients that are sure to delight this Chinese New Year

When Chinese New Year rolls around each year, it’s once again time to enjoy the festivities and feasting with family and friends. And the perennial favourite, the pineapple tart, is a must-have at every gathering. This buttery, flaky pastry with a golden sweet-tangy sphere of pineapple is indeed hard to resist, especially when it’s homemade with love, like the ones from award-winning Ding Bakery.

This Year of the Tiger, Ding Bakery returns with new flavours of this ever-popular confection in yummy flavours you would never have thought of. These and other goodies are all made with zero additives, no preservatives and are Halal-certified.

These latest pineapple tart offerings and other classics will have everyone asking for more.

New: Melt-In-Your-Mouth Matcha Pineapple Ball