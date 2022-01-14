Melt-in-your-mouth pineapple tarts made with premium ingredients that are sure to delight this Chinese New Year

When Chinese New Year rolls around each year, it’s once again time to enjoy the festivities and feasting with family and friends. And the perennial favourite, the pineapple tart, is a must-have at every gathering. This buttery, flaky pastry with a golden sweet-tangy sphere of pineapple is indeed hard to resist, especially when it’s homemade with love, like the ones from award-winning Ding Bakery.
This Year of the Tiger, Ding Bakery returns with new flavours of this ever-popular confection in yummy flavours you would never have thought of. These and other goodies are all made with zero additives, no preservatives and are Halal-certified.
These latest pineapple tart offerings and other classics will have everyone asking for more.
New: Melt-In-Your-Mouth Matcha Pineapple Ball
Who knew the slightly bitter notes of matcha would pair so well with pineapple? These emerald spheres will surely be a hit at Chinese New Year gatherings.
These premium matcha pineapple balls are melt-in-your-mouth delicious – this texture takes this new pineapple tart flavour to greater heights – plus it’s not too sweet, thanks to the green tea.
The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Matcha Pineapple Ball is at a special promo price of $21.90 (UP: $36.50) for approximately 24 to 26 pieces.
New: Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pandan Pineapple Ball
If you’re not a fan of matcha, another irresistible green globe to try is Ding Bakery’s new Premium Pandan Pineapple Balls. Likewise, the heady aroma and jade hue of these tarts is the result of hand extracting the essence of the long, blade-like leaves.
The marriage of pandan, butter and pineapple in every bite makes this a truly unique Asian confection.
The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pandan Pineapple Ball is at a special promo price of $21.90 (UP: $36.50) for approximately 24 to 26 pieces.
New and improved recipe: Premium Melt-In-Your-Mouth Mango Pineapple Roll
Back and even better is Ding Bakery’s Premium Melt-In-Your-Mouth Mango Pineapple Roll, which now boasts an improved recipe. Without adding sugar or flavouring, the tarts are literally jam-packed with the finest Alphonso mangoes from India to add the fruit’s distinctive floral taste to the pineapple paste.
Lovingly handmade, the pastry for each delicate cylinder is flattened, filled, rolled, scored and baked. This is the most efficient pineapple tart shape, as more goodness can be crammed into each container which holds a generous 35 to 38 rolls.
The Premium Melt-In-Your-Mouth Mango Pineapple Roll is at a special promo price of $18.90 (UP: $29.95) for approximately 35 to 38 pieces.
New: Award Winning Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pineapple Ball (Plain)
Just like how some of us order “ice kacang without kacang” or “char siew pau without char siew”, this here is a pineapple ball without pineapple – it’s 100 per cent pure, buttery pastry!
According to Ding Bakery, there have been overwhelming requests to include this on their 2022 menu. Customers were hankering for the crumbly, buttery, salty-sweet, melt-in-the-mouth pastry alone, which they say is “dangerously addictive” and a hit with kids and adults alike.
The Award Winning Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pineapple Ball (Plain) is at a special promo price of $18.90 (UP: $31.50) for approximately 20 to 24 pieces.
Best-seller: Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pineapple Ball (French Butter)
Don’t be misled by this pineapple tart’s humble looks. While the pineapple paste hidden within is delectable, the star of this snack is, however, the pastry itself.
The dough is made with French butter, said to be the best butter in the world for its unmatched consistency and quality. Indeed, every bite of this premium buttery pineapple ball yields a mild creaminess that other butters are unable to replicate.
Bakers will know: French butter, when softened, doesn’t get “watery” due to its robust fat content. This contributes to a wonderfully malleable dough which makes for perfectly shaped tarts that hold their form well, yet are delightfully flaky due to the pockets of fat within.
The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pineapple Ball (French Butter) is at a special promo price of $20.90 (UP: $34.80) for approximately 28 to 30 pieces.
Classic: Award-Winning Premium Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pineapple Tart (Ball)
Ding Bakery also makes the original version of its melt-in-the-mouth pineapple balls. This is the “OG” of the Melt series, favoured by those who like the pineapple and pastry to shine in their purest form.
The Award-Winning Premium Melt-In-Your-Mouth Pineapple Tart (Ball) is at a special promo price of $22.90 (UP: $31.90) for approximately 26 pieces.
All-time-favourite: Award-Winning Nyonya Pineapple Tarts
There’s something so magical about open-faced pineapple tarts – the jam becomes slightly caramelised in the oven, the crowning glory atop the beautiful flower-like design of the firmer, golden biscuit below.
Some of us prefer to have the jam encased neatly in a buttery ball for a homogenous mouthful, while others adore the separated layers and the flavour boost provided by the Maillard reaction (aka the browning effect).
The Award-Winning Nyonya Pineapple Tarts is at a special promo price of $18.90 (UP: $31.50).
One-stop-shop for all your CNY goodies
Ding Bakery may be lauded for its stand-out pineapple tarts, but it offers a wide variety of other CNY goodies including crackers, cookies and salted egg snacks. Here are its top five, in order of popularity.
#1. Award-Winning Melt-In-Your-Mouth Kueh Bangkit
Premium quality coconut cream and top grade tapioca flour go into the making of these kueh bangkit, which may vanish into stomachs if left unattended at home.
Promo price: $18.90 (UP: $30.35) for approximately 48 to 50 pieces.
#2. Premium Hae Bee Hiam (Sambal Prawn Cracker)
Crispy prawn rolls are a must-have in every household during CNY. The Premium Hae Bee Hiam crackers from Ding Bakery are addictive, as the fiery hint gets you reaching for more.
Promo price: $17.90 (UP: $25.05)
3. Crispy Salted Egg Crab Stick
The subtle salted egg flavour helps to accentuate the seafood taste of the surimi crab sticks. The crispy curry leaves are a flavoursome touch – enjoy them together with the sticks.
Promo price: $19.90 (UP: $25.90)
4. Premium Peanut Folded Love Letters
Slathered with smooth and creamy peanut butter within and folded into quarters, these kuih kapit are savoury-sweet, crunchy and oh-so-satisfying.
Promo price: $19.90 (UP: $29.90) for approximately 36 to 40 pieces.
Mala lovers will go wild, as each bite of crispy crab stick is thoroughly infused with the numbing spice. For those who can take the heat, the dried chilli in each container promises to take things up a notch or two.
Promo price: $20.90 (UP: $25.90)
Sampling is available at Ding Bakery’s Singapore branch at 140 Paya Lebar Road, AZ @ Paya Lebar, #03-13, Singapore 409015.
Secure early bird prices till Jan 17, 2022 as the prices will increase two weeks before CNY!
- Order today from www.cnygoodies.sg and enjoy free delivery for orders above $100. While stocks last; place your orders early to enjoy these goodies.