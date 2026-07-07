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McDonald’s and Old Chang Kee debut curry burger and fries collab for National Day from July 9

Two burgers from the collaboration are Curry Potato Chicken Burger and Rendang Curry Beef Burger.

SINGAPORE – This National Day, curry is shaping up to be the flavour of the season.

Following KFC Singapore’s announcement of its KFC Curry x Sambal offerings on July 1, McDonald’s is hot on its heels with its latest collaboration.

KFC Singapore’s Curry x Sambal items – available from July 8 to Aug 18 – include a two-piece hot and crispy chicken with curry, sambal and roti prata; as well as a Curry x Sambal Zinger burger with roti prata instead of the usual buns.

This time, McDonald’s has partnered local snack chain Old Chang Kee – which marks its 70th anniversary in 2026 – to co-create a Curry Potato Chicken Burger, Rendang Curry Beef Burger and Curry McShaker Fries.

Launching from July 9, the Curry Potato Chicken Burger (from $9.20 for an Extra Value Meal) best encapsulates the collaboration – with curry potato cubes layered over a crispy chicken patty and fried egg, reminiscent of Old Chang Kee’s signature Curry’O curry puffs. Pair the burger with Curry McShaker Fries (add $1.25 to the meal) to be tossed in a fragrant curry seasoning, also created with Old Chang Kee.

Curry McShaker Fries. PHOTO: MCDONALD’S SINGAPORE

In addition to the recently launched Sweet Potato Mochi Balls (from $2.05 for four pieces) and Mango Soft Serve (from $1.30), another new limited-time treat – Pineapple Coconut Pie (from $1.80) – will be added to the line-up.

Cannot get enough of the curry flavour? Buy the Curry Sauce Bottle ($5.50 with any meal purchase, 365ml), which makes a comeback with four designs.

Following these items, the Rendang Curry Beef Burger (from $9.50 for an Extra Value Meal) launches from July 23. A nod to Old Chang Kee’s Rendang Chicken’O curry puff, it features a rendang sauce layered over a beef patty and fried egg, and topped with onions.

McDonald’s has rolled out rendang burgers before, in 2013 and 2018.

The Rendang Curry Beef Burger launches from July 23. PHOTO: MCDONALD’S SINGAPORE

In addition to the food, look out for the limited-edition McDonald’s Insulated Lunch Bag ($9.90 with every meal purchase). A matching Lunch Bag Charm will be available from July 27, while stocks last. It can be redeemed on the McDonald’s app at selected restaurants for 1,500 MyM Rewards Points.

At a media preview on July 7 held at the Old Chang Kee Coffee House outlet in Mackenzie Road, Sharon Sia, manager of menu management at McDonald’s Singapore, says that the products have been more than six months in the making.

An idea to pair curry sauce with McDonald’s’ iconic hashbrown in the burger, for example, did not work as the latter would turn soggy and affect the texture of the burger as a whole, she adds.

Calling the partnership a “natural fit”, Old Chang Kee Group’s deputy chief executive Chow Hui Shien says: “Together, we’ve brought the distinct curry expertise of both brands into a true co-creation, creating a fresh new curry flavour in a new format. We hope Singaporeans will enjoy this unique local creation, thoughtfully co-created in celebration of Singapore’s 61st birthday.”