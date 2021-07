Ms Genevieve Lee has opened a store selling stuffed sourdough doughnuts in flavours such as houjicha caramel crunch, blueberry lemon thyme and Basque burnt cheesecake. Mr Derek Cheong (right) hopes to resume his private dining outfit Twelve Flavours in November with sous chef Ryan Tay (left), a fellow MasterChef Singapore 2 contestant. Mr Leon Lim is now an F&B consultant with Creatr cafe. It serves dishes such as his rojak roll with churro (below), which he made on MasterChef. Mr Aaron Wong has sold more than 100,000 bowls of mee hoon kueh since he opened his first stall in Telok Blangah. Ms Zephyr Eng is taking over her mother-in-law's Peranakan restaurant and is experimenting with new dishes.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO PHOTO: TWELVE FLAVOURS PHOTO: CREATR ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM PHOTO: ZEPHYR ENG