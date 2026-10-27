Make viral crispy, deep-fried egg katsu
Kevin Pang
- Lisa Kitahara’s egg katsu recipe is a simple panko-coated fried egg that went viral.
- The dish uses two eggs, panko and oil, and needs careful frying so the yolk stays whole.
- Egg katsu follows earlier Japanese ideas for breaded eggs, but Kitahara says it is easy to serve at home with noodles, curry, tofu or other meals.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Lisa Kitahara, a Japanese-Canadian recipe developer, is so obsessed with fried foods that she once tried to bread and deep-fry watermelon. It did not work.
She came up with a recipe that sounded promising: egg katsu, a panko-crusted fried egg. With just two ingredients and cooking oil, it was far from the elaborate projects she had shared.