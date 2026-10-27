Make viral crispy, deep-fried egg katsu

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The dish requires a delicate touch that will not break the yolk.

NEW YORK – Lisa Kitahara, a Japanese-Canadian recipe developer, is so obsessed with fried foods that she once tried to bread and deep-fry watermelon. It did not work.

She came up with a recipe that sounded promising: egg katsu, a panko-crusted fried egg. With just two ingredients and cooking oil, it was far from the elaborate projects she had shared.