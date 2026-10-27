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Make viral crispy, deep-fried egg katsu

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The dish requires a delicate touch that will not break the yolk.

The dish requires a delicate touch that will not break the yolk.

PHOTO: LINDA XIAO/NYTIMES

Kevin Pang

  • Lisa Kitahara’s egg katsu recipe is a simple panko-coated fried egg that went viral.
  • The dish uses two eggs, panko and oil, and needs careful frying so the yolk stays whole.
  • Egg katsu follows earlier Japanese ideas for breaded eggs, but Kitahara says it is easy to serve at home with noodles, curry, tofu or other meals.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Lisa Kitahara, a Japanese-Canadian recipe developer, is so obsessed with fried foods that she once tried to bread and deep-fry watermelon. It did not work.

She came up with a recipe that sounded promising: egg katsu, a panko-crusted fried egg. With just two ingredients and cooking oil, it was far from the elaborate projects she had shared.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.