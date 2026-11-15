These weeknight-friendly meatballs are rough around the edges (in the best way), with tender, juicy centres.

NEW YORK – There must be hundreds of millions of words written in cookbooks and across the internet about Italian American meatballs – you know the kind, soaked in red sauce and often found atop a giant spaghetti swirl. Many of those words are fairly bossy advice about how to handle the meat mixture as you roll it into balls: Treat it gently, use a light touch, do not overwork it, do not pack it too tight.

But now, here is a new recipe for craggy no-roll meatballs which dares to question what all that rolling even gets you. Instead, just scoop well-seasoned meat mixture into the pan to sear in hot oil.