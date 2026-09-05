Madame Fan’s chef Pak Chee Yit reunites with mentor Sam Leong for culinary collaboration

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The four-hands experience sees Madame Fan’s chef Pak Chee Yit (in white) reunite with his former mentor Sam Leong.

SINGAPORE – Chefs both local and overseas often come together for culinary collaborations – proving that two (or more) can be better than one.

Many are born from friendships, few are 18 years in the making.

It is a heartfelt one for executive Chinese chef Pak Chee Yit of Cantonese restaurant Madame Fan, who invited his former mentor and celebrity chef Sam Leong to work with him for a six-course menu ($168++ a person).

Pak recalls watching Leong on television in Johor Bahru. Inspired by the charismatic chef to pursue his craft, Pak moved to Singapore in 2008 to work at the now-defunct fine-dining Chinese restaurant My Humble House that Leong was helming.

Pak, who is Malaysian, is now a Singapore permanent resident.

The relationship they forged is what got the charismatic Leong out of retirement after eight years and back into the kitchen.

While Leong will not be at the restaurant, you can savour his modernised creations such as caviar, sea urchin, jamon Iberico ham, warm organic egg white souffle and mushroom broth; and Chilean sea bass with baked aubergine drenched in a rich reduction of fish bones.

Chilean sea bass with baked aubergine and fish bone reduction sauce. PHOTO: MADAME FAN

I also enjoy Pak’s perfectly charcoal-grilled Hanwoo beef with Cantonese pickled vegetables, and refined Cantonese soup of New Zealand wild black gold abalone, stuffed bamboo pith and pure drip chicken essence, made with a whole chicken without adding any water.

You will also get to taste a comforting pearl barley porridge with flower crab meat, Hokkaido dried scallop and kampong chicken stock.

Pearl barley porridge with flower crab meat, Hokkaido dried scallop and kampong chicken stock. PHOTO: MADAME FAN

There are two surprise dishes not listed on the menu, one of which is mapo tofu that really hits the spot with just the right kick of spice and heat.

The grand finale to the meal is a Royal Pumpkin Bird’s Nest Creme Brulee, an East-meets-West dessert with tender pumpkin topped with torched sugar.

Where: Madame Fan, The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road

MRT: Esplanade

When: Until Oct 31, 11.30am to 2.30pm (weekdays), 6pm to 10pm daily

Tel: 6818-1921

Info: str.sg/EsTd