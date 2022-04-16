Mad about meat: New butcher shops in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There is no shortage of online-only stores selling beef, lamb, pork and chicken - these businesses flourished in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, when people preferred to stay in.

But with Singapore returning to some state of normal, a slew of bricks and mortar butcher shops have opened. The owners are banking on two things: that customers prefer to look at the meat before they buy, and newbies will have questions about different cuts and cooking methods they want to ask the butchers.