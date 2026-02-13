Love the viral Dubai chewy cookie? Find out which level of obsession you have hit

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – In 2026, perhaps nothing says “I love you” more than receiving, gifting or sharing a Dubai chewy cookie for Valentine’s Day.

Yes, the Dubai chocolate trend of crunchy pistachio kataifi (shredded filo dough) encased in a chocolate bar gets an extended shelf life in 2026 in the form of the Dubai chewy cookie.

Created by pastry chef Kim Na-ra of South Korean bakery Mond Cookie, the cookie, or dujjonku as it is known in Korean, is believed to have gone viral when Jang Won-young of K-pop girl group Ive posted photos of it in September 2025.

Despite its name, the Dubai chewy cookie is not a cookie, but crispy kataifi mixed with pistachio paste and wrapped with marshmallow. It is dusted with a lightly bitter cocoa powder that balances the sweetness.

In Singapore, it can be bought from home-grown, Korean-inspired cafes, dessert shops and home-based businesses.

These include B for Bagel, Two Bake Boys, Tiky Mochi, Annabella Patisserie, Nasty Cookie and Chewy Lab.

Limited amounts are made daily, so it is best to keep a lookout for drops on Instagram or TikTok and pre-order.

The craze has also sparked an increase in sales for ingredients.

“The Dubai chocolate trend has significantly boosted demand for its key ingredients,” says Ms Wendy Lam, marketing manager for retail experience and trade support at baking supplies chain Phoon Huat.

“In anticipation of the Hari Raya season, our in-house brand, RedMan, is increasing its stock of kataifi to meet growing customer interest.”

She adds that ingredients such as marshmallows, premium chocolates and pistachios used in Dubai-inspired bakes have seen a marked surge in popularity since 2025.

Hungry for a good one? The Straits Times picks the best ones to try.

For beginners and purists

Where: She Sells Seashells, 02-10 HillV2, 4 Hillview Rise

Info: Order at shesellsseashellssg.cococart.co or go to @ shesells.seashells.sg on Instagram for more information

What: Weighing in at a hefty 60g, this is one of the best takes on the Dubai chewy cookie ($7.50 a piece). The marshmallow is loaded with just the right amount of housemade pistachio paste and kataifi – a perfect balance of textures and flavours.

She Sells Seashells’ Dubai chewy cookie. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

For alternative flavours

Where: Sweedy Cafesserie, 01-32 Hougang RiverCourt, 377 Hougang Street 32

Info: @ sweedy.sg on Instagram

What: Apart from the original, Sweedy Cafesserie carries the Dubai chewy cookie in three other flavours – Matcha Pistachio; Strawberry Pistachio, which was introduced for Valentine’s Day; and Black Sesame, made for Chinese New Year. They are priced at $32 for a box of four with one of each flavour.

Sweedy Cafesserie’s (clockwise from left) Strawberry Pistachio, Black Sesame, Matcha Pistachio and original Dubai chewy cookie. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

There is also a Dubai Pistachio Mochi Cake ($18), with mochi draped over the top.

The cafe previously offered other iterations of the Dubai chocolate, such as pistachio kunafa mini crookies (a croissant and cookie hybrid) and matcha kunafa waffles.

For those who want a dessert and drink

Where: Syip, 01-05 Luzerne, 72 Bendemeer Road

Info: syipcafe.com.sg

What: For the best dessert and drink combo, head to Syip’s Luzerne outlet in Bendemeer.

Its Dubai chewy cookie comes in two flavours – the Chocolate Pistachio Foam with Classic Dubai Chewy Cookie ($9) and Matcha Pistachio Foam with Matcha Dubai Chewy Cookie ($9) – and each order comes with two skewered cookies balanced over a drink.

Syip’s Matcha Pistachio Foam with Matcha Dubai Chewy Cookie. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

For gelato lovers

Where: Bomul Samgyetang, 01-11/12 Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street

Info: bomul.com.sg

What: Korean restaurant Bomul Samgyetang is known for its ginseng chicken soup, but it also has a gelato range which it is expanding.

On March 9, it will launch a Bomul Gelato Bar outside the restaurant offering six gelato flavours – one of which is a Kunafa Double Black Chocolate ($7 a cup).

Bomul Samgyetang’s upcoming Bomul Gelato Bar will sell a Kunafa Double Black Chocolate gelato. PHOTO: BOMUL SAMGYETANG

Here, the Dubai chewy cookie is interpreted as a lighter treat with premium Belgium chocolate gelato, finished with crispy kataifi layered with pistachio cream and chopped roasted pistachios.

For fans of shio pan

Where: ButterBread, B1-56 City Gate, 371 Beach Road

Info: butterbreadsg.com

What: The home-grown bakery offers the classic Dubai chewy cookie, but its shio pan ($7.50) is the one that stands out.

ButterBread's Dubai Chocolate Shio Pan (foreground) and Dubai chewy cookies (background). ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The salted chocolate bun is filled with toasted kataifi and pistachio, with extra chocolate and chopped pistachios sprinkled on top.

For froyo ballers

Where: Yoajung, 02-09 *Scape, 2 Orchard Link

Info: @yoajungsg on Instagram

What: Frozen yogurt shop Yoajung, which hails from South Korea, is the spot for luxeing up your froyo with a Dubai chewy cookie (add $5).

Yoajung’s Dubai Luxe Version froyo. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Or go all out with the Dubai Luxe Version froyo ($21.50), which features crunchy pistachio kataifi, chocolate sauce, strawberries, blueberries and granola, and is topped with a Dubai chewy cookie .

Look out for a Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Dubai Chewy Cookies Set ($11 for two pieces) that is available in-store on Feb 13 and 14.

For the ultimate indulgence

Where: Queic by Olivia outlets at Kreta Ayer, Scotts Square, Jewel Changi Airport and Jem

Info: queic.com.sg

What: Queic by Olivia may be a cheesecake specialist, but it has also embraced the Dubai chewy cookie trend by rolling out its own version of a cocoa almond sable tart filled with pistachio paste, toasted kataifi and dark chocolate cheesecake cream, and topped with ground pistachios. A four-inch tart is priced at $24.50.