Lohei sales soar in Singapore despite masking-up and no-shouting rules

SINGAPORE - No shouting, no matter. Despite regulations on masking up and no loud incantations while tossing lohei this Chinese New Year, demand for the festive raw fish salad remained bullish.
People simply took it home to enjoy.
