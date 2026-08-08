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Legend has it that the Singapore Sling was invented in Long Bar in 1915.

SINGAPORE – You know it by its shade: Coral red, the colour of a sunset at its deepest. A “delicious, slow-acting, insidious thing”, as American food writer Charles H. Baker once described it, invented in 1915 as an act of benevolent subterfuge, and shackled to Long Bar’s menu by popular demand ever since.

So goes the story of the Singapore Sling, according to The Raffles Hotel Singapore, where it was reportedly invented: Back in the early 20th century, when colonial etiquette was at its most stringent, it was frowned upon for women to drink alcohol in public.

But Hainanese bartender Ngiam Tong Boon, who was helming the hotel’s Long Bar in 1915, found a loophole. He created a cocktail so innocuously bright, it resembled a glass of fruit juice rather than a “serious” drink. And if he slipped in an extra splash of gin, who would be able to tell?

A life-size standee of Ngiam Tong Boon, the bartender who reportedly invented the Singapore Sling, outside Long Bar. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

And thus was born the most famous cocktail to have come out of Singapore. It was added to the International Bartenders Association (IBA) list of official cocktails in 1987 and remains the country’s only entry. And in March, it was paired with Uji matcha to commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan.

So, is the Singapore Sling this country’s answer to matcha? And if so, how did it achieve such international renown?

More than a drink

It is hard to pinpoint the exact moment the Singapore Sling transmuted from mere cocktail into national symbol.

A 1988 article in The New Paper theorised that other locally created tipples hanker after the same recognition, “but they suffer from not having a Somerset Maugham to write about them”.

Although the famed British writer never name-dropped the Singapore Sling specifically, the drink has received shout-outs from other literary luminaries, among them Hunter S. Thompson .

The American journalist referenced it in his 1971 novel Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas : “We had actually been sitting there in the Polo Lounge – for many hours – drinking Singapore Slings with mescal on the side and beer chasers. And when the call came, I was ready.”

Twelve years later, the pink cocktail made it to the silver screen when the book was adapted into the movie of the same name starring American actor Johnny Depp and Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro, spawning blog posts and YouTube videos recreating this iconic beverage.

The Singapore Sling also caught the attention of American chef and author Anthony Bourdain, who mentioned it in a 2011 episode of his travel show, The Layover, though not in the most complimentary terms (his tip to travellers was to skip it).

Viganis Ramasamy, assistant manager at Long Bar, preparing a Singapore Sling. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Despite its polarising nature, what makes this drink in particular so enduringly popular? It is not the only local creation to have received a high-profile thumbs ups.

In fact, another Long Bar invention, the Million Dollar Cocktail, was name-checked in Maugham’s 1926 short story, The Letter. But, unlike its more vibrant sibling, it is hardly a household name.

Viganis Ramasamy, 40, assistant manager at Long Bar, says the Singapore Sling speaks for itself. “It combines history, quality and timeless flavour. The fruity citrus taste of the cocktail is very palatable. It’s not the kind of cocktail that’s too fierce or burns too much.”

Its renown goes beyond taste too. The way other bartenders see it, the drink has become a symbol of Singapore.

“Much like how one would drink an Aperol Spritz in Italy, many who visit Singapore for the first time would order a Singapore Sling. This strong sense of place and cultural association is rare for a country to possess, and for a relatively young nation like Singapore, that says something,” says Kelvin Saquilayan, 35, head bartender at The St Regis Bar Singapore.

Who is ordering the Singapore Sling?

Every day, Long Bar sells around 1,000 Singapore Slings at $44++ a glass, making it far and away the bar’s top seller, with 90 per cent of guests ordering it.

Ramasamy insists that the profile of guests is mixed, and that the drink appeals to both tourists and locals. When this reporter visits Long Bar on a Wednesday afternoon, however, a vast majority of its clientele are dressed for leisure, decked out in Hawaiian shirts, sundresses, baseball caps and the like.

Ninety per cent of guests at Long Bar order a Singapore Sling, according to Ramasamy. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Elsewhere, a similar phenomenon recurs. At Mo Bar in Mandarin Oriental, 90 per cent of guests who order the Reclaimed Sling – the bar’s interpretation of the Singapore Sling – are tourists. And The St Regis Bar Singapore , which also serves its own version of this cocktail, says that 70 per cent of Merlion Sling orders come from tourists.

“It’s much easier to offer this drink to tourists,” says Kim Jung Hoo, 29, bar manager of Mo Bar.

Kim Jung Hoo, bar manager of Mo Bar, says it is easier to offer the Singapore Sling to tourists. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

In fact, it is so well known among foreigners that when 65-year-old Singaporean Chow Hoo Siong was studying in the US in the 1980s, he found that it served as a nifty conversation starter.

“Many people had heard of the Singapore Sling before they realised Singapore was actually a country,” recalls the director of alcohol manufacturing company True Heritage Brew, which bottles the original Singapore Sling premix.

Little wonder, then, that sipping on the Singapore Sling in Long Bar has become “one of those travel experiences you simply have to tick off”, in the words of Avi Khan, an Australian businessman who visited Singapore in June.

“I’ve always been a bit of a history guy, so I’d heard about both Raffles Hotel and the Singapore Sling long before I visited Singapore . The drink has become part of the city’s history and identity, and I loved the idea of experiencing it where it was created,” says the 44-year-old.

Fellow Australian tourist Lynda Vo, 30, calls her first Singapore Sling at Long Bar a “bucket-list moment”. This is her verdict: “It was sweet, fruity and refreshing like juice . I could easily see myself knocking back multiple Singapore Slings and forgetting that there’s alcohol in it.”

For tourists, ordering a Singapore Sling in Long Bar has become something of a bucket-list item. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

But is it worth $44++?

“It definitely has stronger alcohol content than previous Singapore Slings I’ve had,” she muses. “I guess you’re paying for the history and iconic location.”

That is how the team at Long Bar rationalises the drink’s hefty price tag too. “It’s an experience that goes beyond a cocktail. We’re selling the sense of place, the chance to try this cocktail in its original home,” says Ramasamy.

Besides, where else can you enjoy unlimited helpings of peanuts and the thrill of littering at liberty by tossing their shells onto the floor?

Still, its eye-watering price tag is a turn-off for many Singaporeans. When a tourist on the r/askSingapore subreddit asked “Is a Singapore Sling at Raffles actually worth the money?” in 2023, the post drew over a hundred unimpressed comments advising the user to spend his money elsewhere.

A 2010 article in The Business Times cited a 2009 survey that found 52 per cent of Singaporeans aged 18 to 35 have never tried the Singapore Sling – a statistic that lines up with Chow’s findings. Through informal surveys and chats with customers and industry professionals conducted over the two decades he has been manufacturing premixes, he gathers that most Singaporeans have never tasted a Singapore Sling.

“Among those who have, only a small proportion are familiar with the authentic flavour profile of the original Singapore Sling,” he adds.

Alamak from Nutmeg & Clove. PHOTO: NUTMEG & CLOVE

Even some bartenders have yet to sample a Singapore Sling from its source. “The Long Bar one is a bit out of my price point,” says 26-year-old Germaine Guay, head bartender at Nutmeg & Clove in Purvis Street.

Her rendition of the Singapore Sling is priced at $26++. Renamed “Alamak” to encourage more Singaporeans to give this divisive cocktail a shot, it is made with clarified milk and Roku gin, and imbued with notes of soursop, passion fruit and pomegranate.

The result is a tangy, fizzy concoction, which Guay hopes is a refreshing, modern take on an old classic. It is a bit irreverent too, as one might gather from a comical illustration on the bar menu: A bunch of international friends have arrived in Singapore and want to try the Singapore Sling at a redacted bar. At this, Nutmeg & Clove’s founder Colin Chia exclaims “Alamak!” and whips out his own cheaper alternative instead.

It is just a bit of friendly banter, says Chia, 48. He actually harbours a deep respect for the original Singapore Sling: “The drink itself is definitely on the sweeter side. But as Singaporeans, we should be proud that we have a classic cocktail named after our country, regardless of whether you like the drink or not.”

111 years of change

Merlion Sling from The St Regis Bar Singapore. PHOTO: THE ST REGIS BAR SINGAPORE

Like Nutmeg & Clove, many other bars have put their own spins on this famous cocktail.

“I think its longevity comes from its versatility. It has inspired countless reinterpretations over the years, allowing bartenders to keep it relevant while preserving its essence,” says Saquilayan.

At The St Regis Bar, he adds a bit of kick to the Merlion Sling ($28++) with ginger beer. An additional dusting of cinnamon, clove and star anise complements its tropical accents and pays tribute to Singapore’s history as a vibrant spice trading hub.

Mo Bar’s Reclaimed Sling 3.0 is distilled in a Rotovap machine. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Mo Bar, on the other hand, produces a crisp, clear cocktail distilled in a Rotovap machine that concentrates the drink’s fruity flavours into a red lollipop. It is served as part of the Reclaimed Sling 3.0 ($27++).

“It gives you the hint of the Singapore Sling, but it’s our version. It’s a more minimalist presentation. We’re not trying to replace the original Singapore Sling,” says Kim.

Reclaimed Sling 3.0 from Mo Bar. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Over at Milli, a new dining and nightlife destination at the National Gallery Singapore, this century-old cocktail is reimagined as Sling It, a younger, fresher reincarnation costing $28++.

The original recipe reflects the palate of a different era, says Milli co-founder Vijay Mudaliar. “It contains many sweet ingredients and a lot of components. At its core, it’s still a delicious cocktail with wonderful tropical flavours, but we felt it could be brighter, drier and more balanced.”

But Ce La Vi Singapore in Marina Bay Sands sticks to the same recipe Long Bar uses and charges $25++ a glass. “We chose to stay true to the Singapore Sling recipe because it’s such an iconic cocktail. We didn’t feel there was a need to reinvent something that’s already stood the test of time,” says beverage manager Eduard Musteata, 34.

As for the Long Bar rendition, it was last refreshed in 2019, when its sweetness was tempered and several ingredients upgraded. However, the basic make-up of the recipe – gin, cherry liquor, pineapple and lime juice, grenadine, Angostura bitters and others – has remained unchanged since the early 20th century, says Ramasamy.

One of the bar’s few concessions to modernity is the introduction of a zero-proof version, priced at $38++ and launched in June. He says it is selling well, though not at the rate of the original, and is popular among guests who do not drink alcohol.

Whether faithful or modish, the Singapore Sling has proven to be a hit in every shape and form. The Reclaimed Sling has been Mo Bar’s top-selling drink since 2023. Likewise, Nutmeg & Clove’s Alamak – designed with the explicit intent of going viral – has fulfilled its promise too. “You see at least one Alamak a table every night,” Guay says.

The Milli is a popular cocktail at dining and nightlife destination Milli. PHOTO: MILLI

Sling It, too, is consistently among Milli’s strongest performers. Another popular drink, the Milli ($28++), is inspired by the Million Dollar Cocktail that Ngiam reportedly invented.

Mudaliar calls it a “forgotten classic that deserves another moment”. He says: “The Million Dollar Cocktail was a great drink too, but it never had the same story attached to it.

“Great cocktails endure because people keep telling their stories.”