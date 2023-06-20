From limited-edition malts to an immersive time travel experience: The founding house of Japanese whisky celebrates 100 years

Testament to the popularity of its whiskies, the House of Suntory is the number one spirits company by volume and sales in Singapore, with its labels like Yamazaki and Hibiki highly sought-after collectibles here.

At the exhibition, “The Legacy Continues: 100 Years of Suntory Whisky Innovation”, visitors will get to see just what goes into the making of these favourites.

No details are spared in the making of this exhibition – from the scents, sights, and sounds of Japanese nature that greet guests the moment they step out of the lift, reflecting the ideal whisky-making conditions at the famed Yamazaki distillery, to the use of iconic Suntory ads, artworks and visuals to mark the revolution and modernisation of Japanese bar culture throughout different time periods.

Visitors will also be among the first in the world to preview the first part of the mini docuseries “The Nature and Spirit of Japan”, directed by filmmaker Roman Coppola and featuring Keanu Reeves. Fun fact: Before he established himself as a global superstar, Reeves starred in a series of Suntory ads in the 90s.