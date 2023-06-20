From limited-edition malts to an immersive time travel experience: The founding house of Japanese whisky celebrates 100 years

Singaporeans’ love affair with Japan doesn’t just extend to its food, culture, and holidays during sakura season.
For many whisky fans, the premium Japanese whisky is also a popular choice – thanks to a lighter, fruitier profile that offers a refined drinking experience for newbies, yet also plenty of complexity that makes it an intriguing option for aficionados.
This year, one of Japan’s finest whisky producers, the House of Suntory, celebrates 100 years of whisky innovation with a slew of eye-opening experiences that offer an intimate look into the brand’s storied history. Here are some highlights and dates to mark down.
From July 13 to 17, 2023: Take a walk through whisky-making history at an immersive exhibition at the ArtScience Museum
Testament to the popularity of its whiskies, the House of Suntory is the number one spirits company by volume and sales in Singapore, with its labels like Yamazaki and Hibiki highly sought-after collectibles here.
At the exhibition, “The Legacy Continues: 100 Years of Suntory Whisky Innovation”, visitors will get to see just what goes into the making of these favourites.
No details are spared in the making of this exhibition – from the scents, sights, and sounds of Japanese nature that greet guests the moment they step out of the lift, reflecting the ideal whisky-making conditions at the famed Yamazaki distillery, to the use of iconic Suntory ads, artworks and visuals to mark the revolution and modernisation of Japanese bar culture throughout different time periods.
Visitors will also be among the first in the world to preview the first part of the mini docuseries “The Nature and Spirit of Japan”, directed by filmmaker Roman Coppola and featuring Keanu Reeves. Fun fact: Before he established himself as a global superstar, Reeves starred in a series of Suntory ads in the 90s.
The highlight of the exhibition will no doubt be The Bar. Modelled after the iconic Tokyo “listening bars” (where guests listen to music instead of speaking to one another), the setup will present a serene space where visitors can enjoy an exclusive tasting of whisky flights and cocktails featuring Suntory’s exquisite limited-edition Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Ao whiskies corresponding with three distinct eras of Japanese culture. These will be accompanied by curated visual projections and playlists, respective to their times, for a truly immersive experience.
Tickets to the exhibition are available at the official House of Suntory 100 website at www.houseofsuntory100.com.sg and priced at $80 each. There are limited slots available.
August & September, 2023: Discover how to pair food and whisky in innovative ways at the House of Suntory Masters
Japanese whiskies are not just meant for pairing with Japanese cuisine. To showcase the range and versatility of Suntory’s finest whiskies and spirits – including limited centennial editions of Yamazaki 18 Years Mizunara (below) and Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt – the House of Suntory has selected eight chefs for the House of Suntory Masters series of collaboration dinners.
These chefs hail from a variety of Michelin-starred outlets such as Cheung Siu Kong of Summer Pavilion, Kenji Yamanaka of Beni and Takuya Yamashita of Whitegrass; chef-owners Yohhei Sasaki of La D’Oro, Yuji Sato of Sushi Sato, and Daniel Chavez of Canchita; and Yusuke Takada of Hanazen and Taro Takayama of Takayama.
Each renowned restaurant offers a distinctive cuisine, and guests will have the opportunity to delve deeper into Suntory’s range of rare and limited spirits, and enjoy a menu created especially for the occasion.
To make a reservation, visit www.houseofsuntory100.com.sg.
From June 16 to July 25, 2023: Get your hands on limited-edition whiskies at the House of Suntory Changi Airport Outpost
Travellers passing through Changi Airport Terminal One’s transit area will not only be able to get their hands on exclusive whiskies ahead of its global launch, but also experience a fascinating multi-sensorial pop-up.
Here, you can explore the House of Suntory’s rich history and how its fine spirits were made over the years through experiential displays. Take a whiff of the raw ingredients used in making key whiskies, and even sample some of the brand’s craft spirits like Roku Gin, Haku Vodka and Ao in a selection of cocktails at a bar counter.
You might even want to consider taking home one of the limited-edition bottles available, like the Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara and Hakushu 12 Year Old Centennial Edition - perfect as gifting options for a loved one or for yourself.
Whisky lovers can book their tickets to the exhibition and House of Suntory Masters at www.houseofsuntory100.com.sg from June 20 onwards. Interested consumers can sign up on the waitlist for more information.
