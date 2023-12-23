Life Power List 2023: Christina Ong, who wooed Cedric Grolet, Cote, Massimo Bottura to Singapore

SINGAPORE – Never mind the prices – upward of $25 for an individual serving of cake and $11 for a croissant – the opening of Cedric Grolet Singapore, the first Asian outpost for the French pastry chef, dubbed the rock star of pastries, drew queues starting at 6am.

Queues – note the plural. There was one for takeaways, one for dine-in, one for people who had reserved cakes online.

This clamour for baked goods seems at odds with the Como Group. Its fashion, hospitality, wellness and lifestyle arms are synonymous with stealth luxe, which is, arguably, the most luxe kind of luxe. Queues? For croissants? Surely not.

And yet, those queues speak to the canny ability of the group’s owner, Mrs Christina Ong, to figure out what people want, how to get people talking and buying, and how to bring new life to Orchard Road.

For that, the low-key businesswoman, who never gives interviews, lands on the Power List 2023.