Late Singaporean chef Tariq Helou’s Fleurette restaurant to close on June 15

SINGAPORE – It has been just under a month since Singaporean chef Tariq Helou died.

Now, his four-year-old contemporary restaurant Fleurette in Rangoon Road is set to close on June 15.

The chef – of Japanese, Chinese and Lebanese parentage – died unexpectedly on April 25 at age 29.

A post on Fleurette’s Instagram page on May 17 announced the pending closure.

Till then, the 18-seat restaurant will offer its Spring menu, which the late chef was excited to share with diners, according to the post.

Both lunch – starting at $88 for three courses – and dinner – from $198 for five courses – menus are signed off by chef Helou, who was named Asia’s “most googled chef” by travel platform Explore Worldwide.

Highlights include octopus with chickpea and bell pepper veloute, wagyu short rib with carrot and kai lan (available for both lunch and dinner), and signature Hokkaido milk ice cream with olive oil.