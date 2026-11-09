KFC Singapore launches Doctor Doom-inspired menu ahead of Avengers: Doomsday movie

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The Doom Menu, with the five Colonel Sanders Cosplay Collection figurines: Cyclops, Gambit, Doctor Doom, Thor and The Thing.

SINGAPORE – Doom has entered the menu as KFC Singapore launches a limited-time collaboration inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Dec 17.

Running from Nov 25 to Jan 12, 2027, it is part of the fast-food chain’s biggest global collaboration and is rolling out across more than 100 countries. It unites KFC with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) newest villain, Doctor Doom.

“KFC Singapore is bringing fans closer to the MCU with a limited-time Doctor Doom-inspired menu that is as bold as the character behind it,” said Jaslyn Lam, director of marketing and food innovation at KFC Singapore. “This collaboration goes beyond a menu tie-in.”

Expect a spin on KFC’s chicken favourites, with a green chipotle lime seasoning and signature sauces inspired by Doctor Doom and his cloaked armour.

The Doom Burger ($7.65) features a crispy Zinger fillet dusted with chipotle lime seasoning, layered with fresh lettuce and sliced cheese, then drizzled with green jalapeno ranch and cola sauces.

The Doom Burger features KFC’s Zinger fillet dusted with a green chipotle lime seasoning. PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

The Doom Chicken ($9.60, two pieces) serves up crispy chicken dusted with the same chipotle lime seasoning, accompanied by jalapeno ranch and cola sauces for dipping.

For a snackable alternative, the Doom Chicken Bites ($6.95, six pieces) are bite-size chicken with the same seasoning, while the Masked Mozza Melts ($5.80, five pieces) are crispy mozzarella cheese poppers served with a choice of sauce.

Completing the line-up is the Doom Fizz ($3.75), a green apple and kiwi-inspired drink.

The Doom Box ($8.50) includes Doom Chicken Bites, Masked Mozza Melts and fries. The Doom Cola Dip and Jalapeno Ranch Dip are $1.50 each.

The menu also comes in meals and box meals, including the Doom Burger Meal ($9.95), Doom Box Meal ($9.80), 2pc Doom Chicken Meal ($11.50), Doom Burger Box ($12.95) and 2pc Doom Chicken Box ($13.80).

For groups, the Doom Feast ($46.95) includes five Doom Chicken, nine Doom Chicken Bites, 10 Masked Mozza Melts, two medium whipped potatoes, two medium coleslaws, three Doom Cola Dips and three Jalapeno Ranch Dips.

All Doom Menu items come in limited-edition packaging: a dark, iron-riveted design featuring Doctor Doom’s mask.

The Doctor Doom figurine from the Colonel Sanders Cosplay Collection, one of five characters that come in blind boxes at $7.50 each and are available only as an add-on with a meal purchase, while stocks last. PHOTO: KFC SINGAPORE

Fans can also pick up the Colonel Sanders Cosplay Collection, which features Colonel Sanders in five character-inspired designs: Doctor Doom, Cyclops, Thor, Gambit and The Thing.

The figurines come in blind boxes at $7.50 each and are available only as an add-on with a meal purchase, while stocks last. The Doctor Doom-inspired Colonel is the rare secret design.

The Doom Menu is available for dine-in and takeaway at all KFC outlets except Singapore Zoo, Singapore Polytechnic and Sentosa. It is also available for delivery via GrabFood, FoodPanda and KFC Delivery. More information is available at kfc.com.sg